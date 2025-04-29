Focus Molded Company Awarded OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 Certification for Molded Bra Cups

Focus Molded OEKO TEX Certificate Focus Molded Selection of Products Lingerie Application of Molded Bra Cups

New certification affirms product safety and global compliance for Vietnam-based manufacturers serving international intimate apparel brands.

We are proud to have obtained OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certification, which affirms our commitment to producing high-quality products with verified safety and reliability.” — Robert Yang, General Manager at Focus Molded

BINH PHUOC, VIETNAM, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viet Nam Focus Underwear Assist Company Limited (“Focus Molded Company”), a Vietnam-based manufacturer specializing in molded bra cups , has been officially awarded the OEKO-TEXSTANDARD 100 certification—one of the world's best-known labels for textiles tested for harmful substances.The certification covers molded bra cups made from 100% polyester knitted fabric and polyurethane foam, confirming that the materials used in Focus’s production process meet rigorous safety standards and are free from substances harmful to human health.Trusted Certification for Global ConfidenceIssued following an independent evaluation, the OEKO-TEXSTANDARD 100 label verifies that Focus’s molded bra cups meet globally recognized safety requirements for textile products. This certification enhances supply chain transparency for brands sourcing from Southeast Asia and supports ongoing efforts to improve sustainability and compliance within the apparel industry.“We are proud to have obtained OEKO-TEXSTANDARD 100 certification, which affirms our commitment to producing high-quality products with verified safety and reliability,” said Robert Yang, General Manager at Taiwan Focus Molded and Vietnam Focus Molded Companies. “This milestone supports our partners' trust and strengthens our position as a dependable manufacturing partner in Vietnam.”Enabling Safer, Smarter Sourcing for Intimate ApparelFocus Molded Company operates in Binh Phuoc Province, producing over 400,000 pairs of molded bra cups per month for export markets. The company integrates CNC molding, in-house lab testing for washing and color fastness, and traceable quality systems to ensure consistency and performance.With over a decade of manufacturing experience, Focus supports global brands with fast lead times, responsive service, and competitive production capabilities—all from a fully localized facility in Vietnam.About Focus Molded CompanyEstablished in 2013, Viet Nam Focus Underwear Assist Company Limited (Focus Molded Company) specializes in the production of molded bra cups for the global intimate apparel industry. The company operates out of Chon Thanh Industrial Park II in Binh Phuoc Province, Vietnam, and is a subsidiary of ECI Elastic Co. , Ltd.

