Andrea D. Carter Named to Microsoft MSN’s Top 10 Women Disruptors to Watch in 2025

Andrea D. Carter is named a Top 10 Women Disruptor to Watch in 2025. She sits on a chair with a blue jacket and blue pinstriped shirt. This image shows all 10 women disruptors to watch in 2025. Includes: Jenny Chandler, Aisha Chottani, Andrea D. Carter, Jess Mah, Angelique Letizia, Andrea Owens, Olga Lykova, Mara Opperman, Sally Duplantier, and Yuri Hirayama

Carter earns recognition for transforming workplace culture with neuroscience-backed belonging and leadership strategies.

Quiet disruption looks like leaders who listen and cultures that measure what matters.” — Andrea D. Carter

TORONTO, CANADA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrea D. Carter, Founder of Andrea Carter Consulting and creator of the Belonging First Methodology™, has been named one of Microsoft MSN’s Top 10 Women Disruptors to Watch in 2025. Recognized globally for reshaping the way organizations approach leadership, engagement, and performance, Carter is driving a powerful new era of workplace transformation rooted in neuroscience and belonging.Her approach begins with a bold but research-backed premise: belonging—not just inclusion—is the true engine of innovation, retention, trust, and resilience. By measuring five key indicators—comfort, connection, contribution, psychological safety, and wellbeing—Carter’s Belonging First Methodology™ gives leaders and organizations a practical, data-informed blueprint for sustainable change.“I’ve never identified with the term disruptor in the traditional sense,” says Carter. “I’m not here to break things for the sake of innovation. I’m here because people are opting out of workplace cultures that are eroding their self-worth. Belonging is not a soft skill—it’s a strategy. It’s measurable, actionable, and scalable.”Carter’s recognition by Microsoft MSN builds on a series of recent honors, including her selection as a Forbes Council Member , Top Strategic Advisor to Watch 2025, and multiple international innovation awards for her research on workplace belonging.Her consulting firm, Andrea Carter Consulting, has helped Fortune 500s, municipalities, and institutions embed belonging as a leadership competency—supporting organizations through volatility, disengagement, and cultural repair. From keynote stages to boardrooms, Carter equips leaders to build environments where people feel seen, supported, and safe to thrive.She adds:“Quiet disruption looks like leaders who listen, cultures that value identity, and systems that measure what matters. That’s how we future-proof our organizations—by making space for people to belong.”To learn more about Andrea Carter or bring the Belonging First Methodology™ to your organization, visit: https://www.belongingfirst.com

