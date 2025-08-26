Andrea Carter Featured on ODEN Podcast: Why Belonging Goes Beyond Psychological Safety

Andrea D. Carter joins ODEN’s You Can’t Spell Inclusion Without a D podcast to share why belonging goes beyond psychological safety in today’s workplaces. Andrea D. Carter, wearing red glasses Andrea D. Carter Accepted Into Forbes Council Andrea D. Carter is named a Top 10 Women Disruptor to Watch in 2025. She sits on a chair with a blue jacket and blue pinstriped shirt. The conversation is the world's leading publisher of research-based news and analysis.

ODEN’s podcast features Andrea Carter on why belonging is measurable and essential for innovation, retention, and trust.

Belonging isn’t a perk. It’s the infrastructure of innovation, retention, and trust.” — Andrea D. Carter, Organizational Scientist

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ontario Disability Employment Network (ODEN) has released episode 36 of its acclaimed podcast You Can’t Spell Inclusion Without a D, featuring Andrea D. Carter , Organizational Scientist, Adjunct Professor, and Founder of Belonging First.In this episode, Psychological Safety & Belonging in the Workplace, Carter explains why belonging is not a perk, but the infrastructure of innovation, retention, and trust. While psychological safety is essential, she makes clear that it is only one of five measurable indicators of belonging: comfort, connection, contribution, psychological safety, and wellbeing.“Leaders often treat psychological safety as a stand-alone fix,” Carter noted. “But people won’t speak up if they’re not comfortable in their space, if their contributions are undervalued, or if their wellbeing is compromised. Psychological safety opens the door for feedback. Belonging ensures the door is accessible.”Drawing on her pioneering 2021 research that established a neuroscience-based framework for belonging, Carter shared how disengagement is costing the global economy billions each year. She emphasized that belonging drives performance by regulating the brain’s stress response, enabling innovation, resilience, and collaboration.The episode also highlights how belonging directly impacts disability inclusion. Carter outlines how accessibility, leadership accountability, and systemic measurement must be integrated if organizations want to move beyond token efforts toward real inclusion.You Can’t Spell Inclusion Without a D is produced by ODEN and explores the business and human value of inclusion in employment and organizational culture. Episode 36 is now available on all major podcast platforms. Listen to the ODEN Podcast

