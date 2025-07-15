Consumer Genius USA Expands Insurance Lead Generation and Accelerates Growth in U.S. Markets

Consumer Genius USA Logo Consumer Genius USA further expands into the USA Lead Generation Space

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Genius USA, the U.S. division of Consumer Genius Inc., is proud to announce continued expansion and success in the American insurance marketplace. The company is rapidly growing its footprint across multiple insurance verticals, including health, auto, life, and other personal coverage categories, using advanced digital strategies to drive high-quality leads and calls to partners nationwide.

This latest phase of growth comes as part of Consumer Genius USA’s broader mission to connect American consumers with essential financial and insurance services through a performance-first approach that emphasizes transparency, targeting, and measurable results.

“Our momentum in the insurance sector is a reflection of our deep market understanding, our agile team, and our commitment to delivering value for both consumers and providers,” said Paul Hadzoglou, President of Consumer Genius USA. “We’re building bridges between trusted insurance providers and the people who need coverage the most.”

Through its proprietary digital advertising and lead generation systems, Consumer Genius USA delivers compliant, intent-driven consumer connections to insurance firms of all sizes. The company’s ability to scale efficiently across verticals has made it a preferred partner for insurers looking to increase customer acquisition and lower cost per lead.

“Our expansion is guided by one core belief: consumers deserve choice, clarity, and convenience when shopping for insurance,” added Hadzoglou. “We’re proud to be a trusted source for those navigating the insurance marketplace.”

As it grows, Consumer Genius USA continues to invest in technology, partnerships, and performance-driven strategies. The company is also seeing accelerated growth within its proprietary affiliate network platform Bank Beach, designed to centralize publisher relationships and support its rapidly growing offer base.

Founded in 2020, Consumer Genius USA is the American division of Consumer Genius Inc., a leading digital performance marketing firm that connects consumers with services in the Insurance, Healthcare, Financial and Legal sectors. The company specializes in delivering high-quality leads, clicks, and calls via innovative online campaigns.

For more information, visit: www.consumergenius.com

Media inquiries: media@consumergenius.com

