Armstrong statement on passing of Dr. Tom Strinden, husband of Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Dr. Tom Strinden, husband of Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden. Tom Strinden passed peacefully Sunday, July 13, at their family lake home, surrounded by his loving family following a 17-month battle against brain cancer.

“Tom valiantly fought cancer the same way he lived his life – with an unshakable faith in his savior Jesus Christ and an unwavering commitment to his family,” Armstrong said. “Tom was Michelle’s biggest fan, encouraging her to enter public service and supporting her journey to the Legislature and lieutenant governor’s office. Even after his cancer diagnosis and initial surgery, he returned to his work as a gifted eye surgeon who cared deeply about his patients and improving their quality of life. From coaching and supporting hockey programs to hunting and fishing with his kids, to making regular medical mission trips around the globe, Tom lived life to the fullest – with the happiness of others always his top priority. Our hearts go out to Michelle, Jacob, Joe, Ben, Sarah, and the entire Strinden and Strecker families. We ask all North Dakotans to pray for them as they grieve this enormous loss.”

Funeral arrangements are pending. The Strinden family asks for privacy during this difficult time.