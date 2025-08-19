In meeting with Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, Armstrong urges collaboration to identify solutions to challenges

HANKINSON, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Cabinet leaders and other state agency representatives met today with leaders and members of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate as part of the governor’s ongoing commitment to strengthen state-tribal partnerships and visit all five tribal nations in North Dakota during his first year in office.

Armstrong thanked Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Chairman J. Garret Renville, the Tribal Council, tribal elders and community members for hosting the meeting at the Dakota Magic Casino convention center near Hankinson. The governor urged tribal leaders and state agency representatives to work together to identify challenges and solutions and not wait for action by the federal government or others to address important issues.

“Waiting for somebody to come in and save the day on any of this stuff means we’re going to wait a very long time,” Armstrong said in his opening remarks. “We can do it here, though, and we can figure out small ways to make big changes, and it starts with meetings like this.”

“Your presence here is important. When leaders come together across governments, we create opportunities not just to talk but to truly understand one another,” Renville said, adding, “We may not always agree, and we shouldn’t expect to, but if we stop engaging, if we stop building the relationship, we risk repeating the mistakes of the past. Governor Armstrong, your visit showed you understand the importance of relationships.”

After opening remarks, tribal and state agency representatives, state legislators and other stakeholders met in small groups to discuss goals and challenges. Armstrong also met with the tribe’s executive leadership to discuss gaming, education, health care, law enforcement jurisdiction, addiction recovery and corrections, including addressing barriers to re-entry, among other topics.

The North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission is facilitating the visits to introduce the new administration to tribal nations and build stronger relationships and effective partnerships. Armstrong met with Turtle Mountain officials last month.

The Lake Traverse Indian Reservation, homeland to the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, is located primarily in the northeastern corner of South Dakota, with a small portion in the southeastern corner of North Dakota.