New Book Empowers U.S. Troops with Insider Legal Strategies from Top-Rated UCMJ and Military Defense Lawyers

UCMJ Survival Guide: The Complete Military Justice Manual for Service Members & Families By Michael Waddington & Alexandra González-Waddington

This isn’t just a legal guide—it’s the weapon I wish every soldier had before their command turned on them.” — Michael Waddington, Military Defense Lawyer & Author

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book Empowers U.S. Troops with Insider Legal Strategies from Top-Rated UCMJ and Military Defense LawyersUCMJ Survival Guide: The Complete Military Justice Manual for Service Members & FamiliesBy Michael Waddington & Alexandra González-WaddingtonAvailable now on Kindle – https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FCDD3B2Z Gonzalez & Waddington, Attorneys at Law—one of the most trusted and experienced military defense law firms in the country—announces the release of UCMJ Survival Guide: The Complete Military Justice Manual for Service Members & Families, a definitive legal survival manual for active-duty personnel and their families navigating the complex world of military justice.This comprehensive Kindle edition is the first of its kind: a clear, tactical roadmap written by two of the most accomplished military defense attorneys in the field, Michael and Alexandra Waddington. With decades of experience defending Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen, the Waddingtons pull back the curtain on a justice system that can be intimidating, unforgiving, and career-ending for the unprepared.Whether you’re under investigation, facing court-martial, staring down an Article 15/NJP, or fighting for your career at a separation board or BOI, this book equips you with the knowledge and tools you need to survive—and win.Why This Book Matters Now More Than EverWith military prosecutions becoming more aggressive and career-ending consequences growing more severe, service members must be proactive. This guide empowers readers with real-world defense strategies used by elite military lawyers in high-stakes UCMJ trials around the globe.UCMJ Survival Guide helps readers:• Understand and survive a court-martial under the UCMJ• Decide when to accept or refuse non-judicial punishment (Article 15/NJP)• Defend against sexual assault allegations under Article 120 UCMJ• Rebut General Officer Memorandums of Reprimand (GOMORs)• Prepare for and succeed at separation boards and Boards of Inquiry (BOIs)• Protect their military discharge status and avoid characterization that ruins civilian careers• Preserve GI Bill, VA benefits, and military retirement eligibility• Navigate the lifelong consequences of federal convictions or sex offender registration• Rebuild a career and reputation after separation or convictionWritten by Two of the Most Respected Military Defense Attorneys in the FieldMichael Waddington and Alexandra González-Waddington are nationally recognized trial lawyers who have successfully defended hundreds of service members in some of the military’s most serious and high-profile cases. Their firm, Gonzalez & Waddington, is known for fierce advocacy, tactical brilliance, and an unrelenting commitment to justice.What Sets the Waddingtons Apart as Elite UCMJ Defense Lawyers • Over 40 years of combined experience in military criminal defense and trial advocacy• Defended cases in over 20 countries and nearly every major U.S. military installation worldwide• Represented hundreds of clients in court-martials, Article 120 sexual assault cases, and war crimes trials• Authors of multiple legal books on cross-examination, trial strategy, and military justice• Regularly sought after by service members facing separation boards, BOIs, and felony-level UCMJ charges• Internationally known for dissecting flawed investigations and exposing prosecutorial overreach• Noted experts in cross-examining SHARP/SAPR-trained witnesses and neutralizing trauma-based testimony• Provide legal strategies that go far beyond base legal and public defendersAbout Gonzalez & Waddington, Attorneys at LawGonzalez & Waddington is a top-tier military defense firm representing service members accused of misconduct under the UCMJ, including court-martials, military investigations, administrative separation boards, and appeals. The firm serves all branches of the U.S. military worldwide—Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Coast Guard.If you’ve received notification of a separation board or are under investigation, your rank, career, benefits, and reputation are on the line. Early legal action can mean the difference between retention and ruin.Michael and Alexandra Waddington have defended enlisted and officer clients globally—from junior troops to senior NCOs and field-grade officers. Their firm ensures that clients understand their rights, prepare strong defenses, and fight for retention, acquittal, or an honorable discharge.AvailabilityUCMJ Survival Guide: The Complete Military Justice Manual for Service Members & Families is available now exclusively on Kindle:Contact InformationGonzalez & Waddington, Attorneys at Law📞 1-800-921-8607📧 info@ucmjdefense.com

