Coto & Waddington Opens Its Doors: A Next-Generation Bilingual Law Firm for Florida’s Businesses and Families

Clients trust us because we make the law accessible—clear answers, real guidance, no barriers.” — Giuliana Coto, Esq.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coto & Waddington, Attorneys at Law, has officially opened its doors, offering modern, practical legal services to clients across South Florida. Founded by Giuliana Coto, Esq. and Alexander Waddington, Esq., the firm provides tailored counsel in Estate Planning, Business Law, and HOA & Condominium Law, with a focus on clarity, efficiency, and accessibility.Both partners are graduates of the University of Miami School of Law and share a dedication to client-centered representation and bilingual service, offering legal guidance shaped for today’s diverse and fast-moving environment.A Modern, Bilingual Firm Built for Florida’s FutureCoto & Waddington serves clients throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties in both English and Spanish, reflecting the diversity of the communities it represents. The firm’s mission is rooted in transparency and practical solutions that help clients feel informed and supported.“We started this firm with one goal in mind: to make legal support feel approachable and trustworthy for the people we serve,” said partner Giuliana Coto.“Our focus is on delivering clear, accessible support that helps clients make confident decisions,” partner Alexander Waddington added, “People want counsel they can trust, pricing they can understand, and documents that actually work in the real world. Coto & Waddington was designed around those needs.”Core Practice AreasCoto & Waddington represents clients in Business & Corporate Law, HOA and Property Law, and Estate Planning.In its business practice, the firm supports startups, small businesses, and growing companies with entity formation, governance, foundational corporate documents, and commercial contract drafting and negotiation. The firm also assists with brand protection, compliance, and ongoing advisory needs for companies seeking reliable legal guidance tailored to their stage of growth. Coto & Waddington emphasizes founder-friendly, practical representation with flat, predictable pricing.In the area of HOA, Condominium, and Property Law, the firm represents homeowners, tenants, and landlords in matters involving HOA or condo boards, fines, violations, and enforcement actions. The practice also covers landlord-tenant disputes, eviction defense, lease issues, and property matters related to ownership and boundaries.“I’ve lived in a condominium community where mismanagement and corruption hurt the people who live there. That experience drives me to advocate for homeowners and families facing similar challenges.”— Giuliana Coto, Esq.The firm’s Estate Planning and Trust services focus on personalized asset-protection and legacy planning, including wills, living trusts, advance directives, probate administration, trust management, and fiduciary matters.“Planning for life’s toughest moments is never easy. Our goal is to bring understanding and warmth to a process that involves sensitive and meaningful considerations.”— Alexander Waddington, Esq.Industries ServedThe firm represents clients across technology and SaaS, e-commerce, hospitality, food service, real estate, professional services, healthcare and wellness, startups, family-owned businesses, creatives, influencers, and everyday homeowners and families. Regardless of the industry, the firm is committed to serving the diverse communities that define South Florida.A Firm with a MissionCoto & Waddington is built on three core principles: clear, practical legal guidance; accessible bilingual service; and predictable, transparent pricing. Clients consistently describe their experience as straightforward, strategic, and centered on what truly matters to them.Contact InformationCoto & Waddington, Attorneys at LawWebsite: https://cotowaddington.com Phone: (786) 228-6361Email: contact@cotowaddington.com

