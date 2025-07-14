PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – July 14, 2025

Vermont DEC Issues Air Quality Alert for Tuesday, July 15

Montpelier, Vt. – The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is issuing an air quality alert for north and central Vermont for Tuesday, July 15.

Wildfire smoke from Canada is expected to elevate concentrations of fine particles to “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” (code orange) on the Air Quality Index especially in northwest Vermont. “Moderate” (code yellow) conditions on the Air Quality Index are expected for southern Vermont. The air quality forecast will be updated on Tuesday afternoon for conditions expected on Wednesday.

What: Air Quality Alert issued for Fine Particle Pollution from Wildfire Smoke

Where: North and central Vermont including the counties of: Grand Isle, Franklin, Orleans, Essex, Chittenden, Lamoille, Caledonia, Washinton, Addison, and Orange Counties

When: Midnight Tuesday, July 15 to midnight Wednesday, July 16

Impacts: Poor air quality and potential health concerns.

Who needs to be concerned: Sensitive groups which include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, pregnant people, and outdoor workers, as well as people who spend a lot of time outdoors and people experiencing homelessness. It is possible for anyone to experience symptoms of exposure such as scratchy eyes or throat, headache or coughing. These are signs to take it easy or move indoors.

What should I do:

Sensitive groups: Make outdoor activities shorter and less intense. It’s OK to be active outdoors but take more breaks. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

People with asthma: Follow your asthma action plan and keep quick relief medicine handy.

People with heart disease: Symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your health care provider.

To stay safe and informed, consider taking these actions:

