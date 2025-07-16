PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – July 15, 2025

Kait Jones, ANR Healthy Homes Supervisor

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-828-0141, Kait.Jones@Vermont.gov

$3.5 Million Available in Funding for Homeowners to Fix Failed Wells and Septic Systems

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced $3.5 million of funding to support low- and moderate-income Vermont homeowners in repairing or replacing their failed or inadequate on-site water or wastewater systems. This is the fourth round of funding for the program.

“This critical funding will help Vermonters afford costly repairs to their wells and septic systems,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “Connecting homeowners with these dollars not only ensures equitable access to clean drinking water and sanitation but also furthers our mission to protect both human health and the environment.”

Eligible homeowners may apply for this round of on-site funding by 3 pm on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The application process includes submitting an online pre-qualification form. For help filling out the pre-qualification form, please contact the Healthy Homes Team at 802-828-0141, 877-344-0354 (toll-free), or ANR.HealthyHomes@Vermont.gov.

With limited funding, DEC will select approximately 100 priority projects to receive funding based on income, environmental impact, household demographics, and severity of system failure. DEC anticipates issuing awards for priority projects in the winter of 2026. Awardees must complete their projects and spend the funding by September 2027.

To be eligible for funding, applicants must:

Have an actively failed or inadequate on-site drinking water and/or wastewater system (also known as wells, springs, septic systems or tanks, leach fields, drywells, or cesspools)

Own and live on a residential property with either a single-family home or an owner-occupied, multi-family home with up to four units

Earn a household income of less than $80,835 per year

Community groups cannot directly receive awards but can help homeowners apply or learn about the funding. For those with accessibility needs, DEC has dedicated staff members who can help fill out the pre-qualification form over the phone at no cost.

The Agency of Natural Resources first announced available American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the Healthy Homes program in 2021. An overwhelming response revealed a true underlying need for lower income Vermonters to access support for basic water and sanitation at their homes. To date the Healthy Homes program has issued over 600 awards with ARPA funding while this fourth round of awards is being made available with general funds from the State of Vermont.

If you submitted an application previously and were not selected to receive an award, you must submit a new application to be considered for this round of funding.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting Vermont's natural resources and safeguarding human health for the benefit of this and future generations.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. To file a discrimination complaint, for questions, free language services, or requests for reasonable accommodations, please contact ANR’s Nondiscrimination Coordinator at ANR.CivilRights@vermont.gov or visit ANR’s online Notice of Nondiscrimination.