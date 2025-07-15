NexStratus Selects Hutchison PLLC as Corporate Legal Partner

NexStratus announces Hutchison PLLC as corporate legal counsel, reinforcing the company's commitment to growth and trusted partnerships.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NexStratus , the emerging leader in AI-driven decision intelligence for healthcare, supply chain, and financial operations, is proud to announce the selection of Hutchison PLLC as its corporate legal counsel. This strategic partnership reflects NexStratus’ continued commitment to surrounding itself with trusted advisors who understand the pace and complexity of its industry.“As we approach the back half of our strategic growth funding efforts, we knew we needed a legal partner who could match our pace, challenge our thinking, and help shape our future,” said Grant Kaley, Founder & CEO of NexStratus. “Hutchison brings that rare combination of global sophistication and a hometown feel — and they’ve proven time and again they know how to help visionary companies scale responsibly and ambitiously.”The partnership builds on a foundation of long-standing relationships and mutual trust. NexStratus extends its deep appreciation to the Hutchison team for their early stewardship and for fostering a firm culture that balances elite legal strategy with personal connection.“We are honored to partner with Hutchison PLLC at this pivotal moment,” Kaley added. “As NexStratus continues to grow, our mission remains the same: to make high-quality decision-making the new operational standard — in supply chains, hospital systems, and wherever complexity meets human judgment.”This collaboration reinforces NexStratus' commitment to building responsibly, scaling with intent, and aligning with experienced advisors to accelerate its impact.About NexStratus:NexStratus is a next-generation decision intelligence company rethinking how enterprises navigate complexity. With a mission control platform powered by AI and human-centered design, NexStratus helps organizations improve real-time decision-making across supply chain logistics, hospital operations, and cash reserves management.About Hutchison PLLC:Hutchison PLLC is a premier law firm that supports technology and life science companies from formation to exit. Based in North Carolina with a global reach, Hutchison has built a reputation for working closely with visionary entrepreneurs, helping them bring big ideas to life with practical, business-minded legal counsel.For media inquiries, please contact:media@nexstratus.com

