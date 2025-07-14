Kortnei Smith Appointed County Court Judge in 11th Judicial District

Kortnei N. Smith of North Platte was appointed county court judge for the 11th Judicial District of Nebraska (Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties) on July 8, 2025.

The vacancy was due to the retirement of Judge Edward D. Steenburg.

Read Governor Media Release: Gov. Pillen Appoints Kortnei N. Smith as County Court Judge for 11th Judicial District