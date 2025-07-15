Adiponitrile Market to Reach USD 21.7 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 6.2% CAGR

Adiponitrile Market

Analysis of Adiponitrile Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

MD, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global adiponitrile market is forecast to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2035, up from USD 11.9 billion in 2025. During the forecast period, the industry is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2%.. The rising demand for adiponitrile, primarily driven by its critical role in the production of nylon 6,6, is a key factor propelling market expansion. Adiponitrile serves as a vital intermediate in manufacturing nylon 6,6, which is widely used in industries such as automotive, textiles, and electronics due to its high strength, durability, and thermal resistance.The increasing adoption of nylon 6,6 in automotive applications, particularly for lightweight components to enhance fuel efficiency, is a significant driver of adiponitrile demand. Additionally, the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), which require lightweight and durable materials for battery casings and other components, is further boosting the market. The textile industry also contributes to market growth, with rising demand for high-performance fibers in apparel and industrial applications. Moreover, advancements in adiponitrile production technologies, such as greener and more cost-effective processes, are supporting market expansion by improving supply chain efficiency.Adiponitrile is predominantly used in the production of hexamethylenediamine (HMDA), a key precursor for nylon 6,6. Its applications extend to other areas, such as specialty chemicals and coatings, where its chemical stability and versatility are highly valued. The market is witnessing increased adoption in regions with robust industrial bases, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, where manufacturing capabilities and demand for high-performance materials are strong.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4486 "Innovations in sustainable production methods are pivotal for the adiponitrile market. Companies must focus on developing eco-friendly processes to meet regulatory standards and consumer demand for sustainable materials, ensuring long-term market competitiveness," states a Fact.MR analyst.Adiponitrile Market Insights: Key Trends and Growth:The Fact.MR report underscores strong growth in the adiponitrile market, fueled by rising demand for nylon 6,6 in automotive and textile applications. The shift toward sustainable production methods, such as bio-based adiponitrile, is gaining traction as environmental regulations tighten globally. Additionally, advancements in catalytic processes are improving production efficiency and reducing costs. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market due to its robust manufacturing sector, while North America and Europe follow closely, driven by innovation and high demand for advanced materials. However, challenges such as volatile raw material prices and complex production processes may hinder market growth in certain regions.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:* The global adiponitrile market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.* Asia Pacific holds a significant market share of 42.3% in 2024, with China leading the region at a 65.7% share.* North America is projected to account for 28.6% of the global market in 2024, with the United States contributing a dominant 78.4% share in the region.* The nylon 6,6 production segment dominates the application category, holding a 72.5% market share in 2024.* The automotive sector is the leading end-user, accounting for 38.9% of the market share in 2024.* The market in Europe is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.* The market in East Asia, led by China, is valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034.Adiponitrile Market Competitive Landscape:Key players in the global adiponitrile market include Ascend Performance Materials, BASF SE, Invista, Lanxess AG, and Butachimie. These companies are heavily investing in research and development to enhance production efficiency and develop sustainable manufacturing processes. Strategic collaborations with downstream industries, such as automotive and textile manufacturers, are common to strengthen market presence. Smaller players often focus on niche applications or regional markets to compete with industry leaders. The competitive landscape is shaped by innovation, regulatory compliance, and efforts to secure raw material supply chains.Adiponitrile Market Key Companies Profiled:* Ascend Performance Materials* BASF SE* Invista* Lanxess AG* Butachimie* Kishida Chemical Co., Ltd.* Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.* Asahi Kasei Corporation* Shandong Runxing Chemical Co., Ltd.* Solvay S.A.Browse Full Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4486 Adiponitrile Industry News:* In April 2023, Ascend Performance Materials announced the expansion of its adiponitrile production capacity to meet growing demand for nylon 6,6 in automotive applications.* In August 2023, BASF SE introduced a bio-based adiponitrile production process, aligning with global sustainability goals and reducing carbon emissions.* In February 2024, Invista partnered with a leading EV manufacturer to supply adiponitrile for lightweight nylon components in electric vehicle batteries.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global liquid flux market is set to estimate a valuation of US$ 185.6 million in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach US$ 380.8 million by the end of 2033.Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, the global electronics and electrical ceramics market is valued to be US$ 11.6 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach US$ 18.9 billion by the end of 2033.About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.