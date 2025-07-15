New Survey Highlights How Travel Industry Partners Can Better Share Accessibility Features Already in Place

TravelAbility urges DMO industry partners to add a “Know-before-you-go” Accessibility Landing Page to their website

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) approaches on July 26, a new nationwide survey by TravelAbility is sparking a shift in how accessibility is presented across the U.S. tourism sector.

The Uncovering Accessibility survey, part of TravelAbility’s ongoing “Rethinking Accessibility” campaign collected responses from 143 tourism businesses, including hotels, attractions, restaurants, museums, and outdoor recreation providers. The goal: to better understand the accessibility features already in place and how they are (or aren’t) being communicated to travelers.

What the results revealed is encouraging: many businesses already offer inclusive features—but aren’t promoting them.

“Travelers with disabilities aren’t just looking for compliance—they’re looking for clarity,” said Jake Steinman, founder of TravelAbility. “The ADA mandates certain physical features, but there’s no ADA for information. People with disabilities often have to guess what will or won’t work for them. That’s why Accessibility Landing Pages are so important—they help travelers discover what they can do, not what they can’t.”

Key Findings from 143 Respondents

-85% offer step-free entry

-81% have accessible restrooms

-81% offer ramps or elevators

-68% provide accommodations for blind or low-vision guests, such as braille signage or audio guides

-60% offer features for deaf or hard of hearing travelers, including hearing loops or text transcripts

-44% offer sensory-friendly features such as calm spaces, sensory bags, or quiet hours

..YET 78% do not have a dedicated accessibility page on their website. In other words: accessibility is happening—it’s just not being shared.

This Isn’t About Perfection, It’s About Visibility

From large print menus and calm rooms to free pet stays for service dogs, many businesses already offer helpful features. An Accessibility Landing Page brings that information together in one place—helping guests plan confidently while showcasing the efforts of local businesses.

Simple, Scalable Steps for Progress

The report also highlights accessible features that businesses can easily promote—many of which are low-cost or already in place:

-Sensory-friendly hours and quiet spaces

-Tactile exhibits, large print menus, and guided tours

-Use of visual or assistive apps (e.g., Aira, Be My Eyes)

-Staff training or service dog-friendly policies

-Accurate details about physical access, parking, and signage

“This survey gave us a whole new outlook on how we could be more accessible,” shared one respondent. “Our buildings were constructed in the 1960s, and as a small business, meeting some ADA compliance standards has felt cost-prohibitive. That said, many guests in wheelchairs still come and enjoy the property—and they find ways to navigate the shortcomings. This survey showed us how we can still be supportive. We already offer free pet stays for service dogs, and we’re looking forward to tackling more from the list.”

The Role of the Destination A11Y Club

Ten leading DMOs in TravelAbility’s Destination A11Y Club are already paving the way. Each maintains an Accessibility Landing Page highlighting inclusive local experiences for travelers with disabilities and older adults. With help from the Uncovering Accessibility survey, they’re now expanding those listings—often uncovering accessibility assets they didn’t know they had. It’s a win-win for both visitors and the local businesses they rely on.

What’s Next

The survey findings are just the beginning. Here’s what TravelAbility and participating destinations are doing next:

-Creating a best practice guide to help businesses build or improve accessibility pages tailored to the types of organizations surveyed.

-Connecting interested businesses with training opportunities through TravelAbility’s partner network.

As destinations take these next steps, the goal is simple: empower travelers with better information and create more welcoming travel experiences for all.

About TravelAbility

TravelAbility is a national initiative helping the travel and tourism industry accelerate accessibility through training, innovation, and collaboration. Since 2019, TravelAbility has partnered with DMOs, businesses, and tourism professionals to reframe accessibility as a growth opportunity—not just a compliance issue.

