airSlate SignNow Partners with LaborEdge to Optimize Hiring Document Workflows for Healthcare Staffing Agencies

SignNow Partners with LaborEdge

Our partnership with LaborEdge presents an opportunity to reach a broader audience of healthcare organizations and demonstrate the adaptability of our eSignature solutions in such a vital industry” — John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- airSlate, a global leader in document workflow automation, has partnered with LaborEdge to integrate its award-winning eSignature solution, SignNow, into Nexus, LaborEdge’s comprehensive suite of healthcare staffing solutions. This integration gives users a holistic platform to manage critical documents, accelerating hiring workflows and improving overall efficiency.Healthcare staffing agencies are often overwhelmed with administrative tasks related to managing candidate applications, gathering credentialing documents, and communicating with multiple stakeholders. In an industry where quick placement is crucial, any inefficiencies or errors in this workflow can result in costly delays and lost opportunities.The LaborEdge-SignNow integration sets out to address these challenges.LaborEdge brings medical facilities, staffing agencies, and talent together through a centralized ecosystem of state-of-the-art solutions—including ATS, VMS, compliance & credentialing engines, candidate portals, and mobile apps—all designed to streamline healthcare workflows. Businesses use SignNow to increase productivity with error-free document workflows, impress users with an intuitive signing experience, and complete legally binding signatures with ease.When combined, SignNow and LaborEdge empower healthcare staffing agencies to focus on their primary mission: placing healthcare professionals faster and more efficiently.Key benefits of the Nexus-SignNow integration include:Centralized document management: Users can create, send, sign, and manage documents without leaving the Nexus platform.Simplified processes: Users can assemble all necessary documents—such as contracts and credentialing paperwork—and send them for signature in one batch, with multiple signers and custom signing orders.Improved signing experience: Recipients can sign on any device and are guided through the signing processes to ensure every field is completed correctly. Fields are auto-populated with known information, significantly minimizing the time candidates spend on paperwork.Smoother collaboration: Real-time tracking and notifications provide greater visibility into the progress of signatures. Automatic reminders inform candidates when documents are incomplete.Enhanced compliance and security: SignNow complies with global and industry-specific security standards, including HIPAA, CCPA, and more. In addition, every document is protected with two-factor authentication, encryption, and a detailed audit trail."Efficiency and compliance are non-negotiable in healthcare staffing. Integrating SignNow into Nexus is a significant step forward in simplifying document management while maintaining the compliance and speed our clients require,” said Shail Arora, President and Founder of LaborEdgeFor airSlate, this collaboration extends its footprint into the specialized sector of healthcare staffing and demonstrates its commitment to integrating with best-of-market platforms. “Our partnership with LaborEdge is part of our strategic approach to collaborate with industry experts,” said John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate . “It presents an opportunity to reach a broader audience of healthcare organizations and demonstrate the adaptability of our eSignature solutions in such a vital industry”.About airSlate:airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.About LaborEdge:LaborEdge connects agencies, clinicians, and hospitals all on the same architecture for an end-to-end intuitive experience. LaborEdge removes internal inefficiencies, such as multiple software systems, unscalable technologies, hard-to-use workflows, and difficult compliance tracking. LaborEdge helps organizations work faster and smarter. For more information about LaborEdge, please visit https://www.laboredge.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.