HES Unveils Go Gold 2026 — A Winter Games-Inspired Employee Wellness Challenge to Spark Participation and Team Spirit

MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HES, the industry leader in employee wellness challenges , today announced the launch of Go Gold 2026, an Olympic-themed program designed to elevate physical activity and connection in the workplace. Inspired by the upcoming Winter Games in Milano Cortina, this global Winter Olympics wellness challenge motivates employees to stay active, support one another, and create lasting healthy habits — making it an ideal winter corporate wellness activity. Perfect for hybrid, remote, and onsite teams, this wellness challenge makes it easy to foster connection and encourage daily physical activity across departments and time zones. Watch this video to see Go Gold in action. “Go Gold 2026 combines the thrill of international competition with the daily motivation employees need to thrive — personally and professionally,” said Dean Witherspoon, CEO of HES. “It’s a powerful way to start the year strong, boost morale, and build a culture of well-being.”Participants log physical activity and earn virtual bronze, silver, and gold medals based on their movement levels each day — from walking and cycling to swimming, dancing, and yoga. With immersive winter sports images and highlights, a user-friendly platform, and team-based features, Go Gold is engineered to drive high participation and sustained engagement over 4 or 6 weeks.“We originally launched Go Gold in 2024 for the Summer Games in Paris, and the response was incredible,” said Witherspoon. “More than 52,000 participants logged over 15.7 billion steps, which exceeded all expectations. That enthusiasm fueled the creation of Go Gold 2026 — a Winter Games edition designed to bring even more energy, camaraderie, and movement into the workplace.”Program Highlights:● Winter sports-themed images, highlights, and rotating home screen features● Medals earned daily: Bronze (6000 steps), Silver (8000), Gold (10,000)● Real-time team competition and leaderboard visibility● Built-in device syncing, milestone badges, and recipe library● Social Wall, Friends feature, and organization-wide progress dashboards● Multiple customization options available at no additional charge“The energy around this program is contagious — and so is the sense of accomplishment participants feel when they hit their goals, support teammates, and see their organization climb the leaderboard,” said Emily Doyle, Go Gold 2026 Program Manager. “We’ve designed every detail to be intuitive and inspiring.”Organizations can roll out Go Gold 2026 beginning January 2026. Whether you're looking to boost employee engagement, launch a new year wellness kickoff, or introduce a fun and flexible company step challenge, Go Gold offers a turnkey solution with measurable results. To learn more, preview the program video, and register for a live group demo on Wednesday, August 6 at 12 PM ET, visit GoGold2026.com About HESHES (Health Enhancement Systems) creates best-in-class employee wellness challenges that help people feel better, work better, and live better. Used by organizations around the world — from Fortune 500 companies to school districts and health systems — HES programs deliver proven results, exceptional engagement, and a consistent standard of excellence. Learn more at HESonline.com.

