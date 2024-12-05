HES Launches Star Trak, an Out-of-this-World Employee Wellness Challenge

Health Enhancement Systems Logo

Health Enhancement Systems, a leader in workplace wellness, announces Star Trak, a new employee wellness challenge inspired by space exploration and adventure.

MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Enhancement Systems (HES), leading provider of workplace wellness solutions, proudly announces Star Trak, a new employee wellness challenge inspired by space exploration and adventure.Star Trak takes participants on an interactive tour through 7 distinct eras of space exploration by recording steps or exercise minutes. As participants progress, they earn red, yellow, or blue stars — aligned with 6000, 8000, or 10,000 steps.HES’s commitment to inclusivity is reflected in its broad range of supported activities, from swimming and biking to group fitness classes. If an activity can’t be tracked by a device, Star Trak automatically converts exercise minutes to steps, ensuring everyone can participate.“Just as our quest to reach the stars has inspired generations, Star Trak motivates employees on their own path to health and fitness,” notes Dean Witherspoon, CEO of HES. “We create programs that empower people to take charge of their overall well-being and have fun doing it.”The program also includes these dynamic features:Friends — Foster a supportive community through social connectionsOptional team competition — Encourage friendly rivalry as participants aim for top leaderboard spotsBadges — Reward consistency and progressInteractive Wellness Wall — Share success stories and inspire othersRecipes— Access 200+ nutritious, delicious recipes.“Star Trak is an immersive experience that combines physical activity with the excitement of exploring new frontiers,” shares Danielle Meeder, Star Trak program director. “Our platform ensures participants can easily track progress, stay connected with other explorers, and feel motivated to achieve their wellness objectives.”The program’s emphasis on daily goals is rooted in scientific research linking more steps to an increased happiness, optimism, and energy as well as reduced risk of premature death, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and dementia. By encouraging participants to strive for optimal daily step counts, Star Trak aims to support lasting health benefits.HES invites organizations and wellness program managers to learn more by attending a 30-minute demo held on December 11, and visiting startrakchallenge.com . Star Trak, a wellness adventure like no other, is set to launch January 13, 2025.About HESHealth Enhancement Systems is the industry leader in immersive workplace wellness challenges — inspiring employees and members to take action in a broad range of physical, mental, financial, and social health behaviors. The company serves corporations, health plans, educational institutions, health systems, government entities, and membership organizations throughout North America and across the globe with 600+ implementations each year, directly and through top health plan partners, health management firms, and benefits consultants

Invite employees to boldly go on a stellar fitness journey in Star Trak.

