Brightly’s Food Rescue Carbon Credits Awarded Ae Rating by BeZero Carbon

Validation underscores food rescue as a high-integrity climate solution – reducing methane and fighting hunger

This A rating from BeZero Carbon validates what we’ve always believed: food rescue is a powerful climate solution that creates measurable, permanent methane reductions while also fighting hunger.” — Andy Levitt

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brightly today announced that its flagship food rescue carbon credit project has been awarded an Ae ex ante rating from BeZero Carbon , the leading independent carbon credit ratings agency, as of June 27, 2025. This rating reflects BeZero Carbon’s assessment of the high likelihood that each carbon credit issued by the project will achieve a tonne of CO2e avoided.Following successful validation by SCS Global Services, this independent rating places Brightly’s project among the top 4% of waste-related carbon projects in the United States, and in the top 25% of all climate technology projects assessed globally by BeZero Carbon.“When I launched Brightly just over two years ago, many believed food rescue could never deliver high-integrity carbon credits,” said Andy Levitt, Founder and CEO of Brightly. “This A rating from BeZero Carbon validates what we’ve always believed: food rescue is a powerful climate solution that creates measurable, permanent methane reductions while also fighting hunger.”BeZero Carbon is the premier independent ratings agency for the voluntary carbon market, drawing on the expertise of climate scientists, data scientists, financial analysts, and policy specialists to help carbon credit buyers make risk-informed decisions.“Schreiber Foods has been an early believer in the power of carbon financing to support food recovery, and we’re thrilled to see Brightly’s project earn such a strong A rating from BeZero Carbon,” said Emily King, Sustainability Specialist, Corporate Affairs at Schreiber Foods. “This rating further validates their innovative approach to funding food rescue, and we’re proud to support their leadership in advancing both climate action and community impact.”This rating is a powerful endorsement of the impact of Brightly’s carbon credits, developed in partnership with over 225 food recovery organizations across the country – especially at a time when federal funding cuts are severely affecting their operations.“As one of the first corporate buyers of Brightly’s food rescue carbon credits, PopSockets is proud to invest in a climate solution that also strengthens local communities,” said Chris Poland, VP Sourcing & Sustainability at PopSockets. “This A rating from BeZero Carbon affirms that Brightly’s credits deliver credible, measurable impact – enabling food recovery organizations to rescue more food and prevent more methane from reaching the atmosphere. Supporting high-integrity projects like this reflects PopSockets’ commitment to advancing climate action and social good.”By generating carbon credits from methane emissions avoided through food rescue, measured using proprietary technology, Brightly channels essential carbon finance to nonprofit food recovery organizations, helping them expand services and feed more communities. These credits offer a transparent, scalable funding mechanism to support food rescue efforts, demonstrating that social and environmental benefits can go hand in hand.Key elements of Brightly’s BeZero Carbon rating include:+ AAA for permanence risk, indicating there is no technical risk that avoided emissions from food rescue would be released later once food is redirected from landfill.+ AA for additionality risk, reflecting persistently low food donation rates across the United States, entrenched economic and social barriers, and the essential role of carbon finance to scaling food rescue organizations.+ AA for project execution risk, underscoring the robust technical platform and the experience of Brightly’s team and participating food recovery organizations.The project’s current live rating is available on the BeZero Carbon website. To learn more about Brightly’s carbon credits and how they support food rescue operations, visit brightly.earth.About BrightlyBrightly is a climate-tech company transforming food systems by turning food waste into measurable climate solutions. Partnering with nonprofit food rescue organizations, Brightly quantifies avoided methane emissions and generates high-integrity carbon credits that reduce emissions, provide critical funding to food recovery initiatives, and help feed people in need. The company also offers insetting, carbon accounting, and advisory services to help food brands reduce waste and meet their climate goals. Learn more at brightly.earth.About BeZero CarbonBeZero Carbon is a global carbon ratings agency. Its mission is to equip organizations with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to make better climate decisions and scale investment in environmental markets that deliver a sustainable future. With a 150+ strong team made up of climate scientists, geospatial experts, data scientists, financial analysts, and policy specialists – and global partnerships with local experts and world-leading research institutions – BeZero’s ratings and risk tools help carbon market participants make risk-informed decisions on carbon projects of any type, at any stage, anywhere in the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.