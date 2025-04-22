Schreiber Foods Purchases First-of-Its-Kind Carbon Credits from Brightly to Tackle Climate Change and Food Insecurity

GREEN BAY, WI, WI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Earth Week, Schreiber Foods today announced a forward purchase of carbon credits from Brightly , a leading climate-tech company transforming food waste into high-integrity carbon assets. These credits — the first of their kind — are generated from avoided food loss and waste, representing an innovative approach to reducing methane emissions while addressing hunger across the United States.This milestone purchase reflects Schreiber’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, following a strategic investment the company made in Brightly in 2024 through its venture capital group. As federal funding cuts continue to strain food rescue organizations, and food insecurity reaches crisis levels in many communities, Schreiber is proud to support solutions that deliver both environmental and social impact.“At Schreiber, we believe in doing good through food,” said Ron Dunford, President and CEO of Schreiber Foods. “Brightly’s credits allow us to support meaningful climate action while helping to reduce food insecurity across the country. We’re proud to back a project that reflects both our values and our commitment to making a measurable difference beyond our direct operations.”Brightly works in partnership with nonprofit food rescue organizations to measure and verify the environmental impact of recovered food, using proprietary technology and data to quantify avoided methane emissions. The resulting credits — soon to be issued through the Verra registry — represent a new, high-integrity class of carbon assets backed by rigorous monitoring and third-party validation.“We’re thrilled to partner with Schreiber Foods — a company that leads with purpose and embraces innovation,” said Andy Levitt, Founder & CEO of Brightly. “This purchase sends a clear signal to the market: we can tackle food insecurity and climate change together, and companies across the food system have a powerful role to play.”The announcement comes as part of Schreiber’s broader Earth Week celebration, which includes employee volunteer events at local food pantries and a lunch-and-learn seminar focused on food waste reduction strategies that can be applied at home.“Earth Week is a special time at Schreiber,” said Emily King, Sustainability Specialist at Schreiber Foods. “We’re proud to support Brightly’s innovative work at the intersection of food and climate. These credits reflect our values and help us demonstrate what responsible leadership looks like in today’s food system.”About Schreiber FoodsSchreiber Foods is a global leader in customer-brand dairy products, including cream cheese, natural cheese, processed cheese, beverages, and yogurt. With more than 10,000 employees across five continents and over $7 billion in annual sales, Schreiber partners with top retailers, restaurants, distributors, and food manufacturers worldwide. Driven by its mission to do good through food, Schreiber is committed to making a meaningful difference in the world. Learn more at schreiberfoods.com.About BrightlyBrightly is a climate-tech company transforming food systems by turning food waste into measurable climate solutions. Partnering with nonprofit food rescue organizations, Brightly quantifies avoided methane emissions and generates high-integrity carbon credits that reduce emissions, provide critical funding to food recovery initiatives, and help feed people in need. The company also offers insetting, carbon accounting, and advisory services to help food brands reduce waste and meet their climate goals. Learn more at brightly.earth.

