SideBar Media Welcomes Mindy Romero, Founder and Director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy

Romero is a political sociologist researching political behavior and race/ethnicity to explain patterns of voting and political underrepresentation.

Our mission is to improve social and economic quality of life by producing non-partisan, data-driven research that informs policy for a more engaged, transparent, and representative democracy.” — Mindy Romero, Founder, The Center for Inclusive Democracy

MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Mindy Romero, founder and director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy that is part of the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy based in Sacramento, California. Romero is a political sociologist whose research focuses on political behavior and race/ethnicity. The research and reports of the Center seek to explain patterns of voting and political underrepresentation, particularly among youth and communities of color in California and the U.S.Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that "The Center for Inclusive Democracy is a leading nonpartisan research center focused on elections, voting behaviors, and electoral and political participation.”In 2012, the Center released its first data research report, “Disparities in California's Vote-By-Mail Use. Changing Demographic Composition 2002-2012,” which set the stage for dozens more studies and research collaborations over the years. These have included the Center’s first election research presentation to policymakers at the California State Capitol in 2014, the launch of a Voters Choice Act report series in 2016, and roll-out of the “Mapping California’s Politically Vulnerable Communities” report that same year in conjunction with the California Secretary of State’s Office.Cohost Mitch Winick pointed out that, “Over the last decade, CID has also gained a national reputation for its expertise on the Latino Vote, including its 2018 research series in partnership with UnidosUS on the “Strength of the Latino Vote.”.Romero’s passion for inspiring youth civic engagement has led to recognition for expertise in the Youth Vote as well, which included a 2016 TED Talk featuring Romero speaking on the “Power of the Youth Vote.” Her talk has since inspired youth activism in many schools and counties, and led to development of a high school civics initiative and curriculum program for Yolo County, California. Romero also hopes to expand the “Power of the Youth Vote” model curriculum to other counties and cities across the U.S.One of the most exciting projects under development is Romero’s proposal to create a nation-wide “We the People” conclave, similar to a constitutional convention with delegates engaged from every state that helps redefine what we expect from government at all levels – local, state, and federal – and provides a roadmap for broadscale civic engagement.To listen to Mindy Romero’s SideBar season three episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org

