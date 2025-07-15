Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Partners with CALEO to Digitally Transform Off-Duty Staffing Operations

Caleo, LLC

LASD selects CaleoPro™ off-duty management platform to drive innovation, digital transformation, and efficiency across California’s largest sheriff’s agency.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Partners with CALEO to Deliver Next-Gen Off-Duty Shift Technology

Caleo, LLC an industry-leading provider of off-duty staffing and event management software is proud to announce a new partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) to deploy CaleoPro™, an intuitive staffing platform designed to streamline and modernize public safety workforce operations.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in LASD's efforts to increase operational efficiency, transparency, and accountability across all its off-duty shift management and event management staffing processes. CaleoPro™ enables law enforcement agencies to simplify complex scheduling, automate workflows, and ensure equitable assignment distribution, all while reducing administrative strain.

“We're extremely honored to partner with one of the nation's largest and most respected law enforcement agencies," said Sam Torregon, Vice President of Business Operations at Caleo. “LASD's commitment to innovation and public service aligns perfectly with our mission to empower agencies through technology. With their valuable input, we customized the CaleoPro™ platform to align with LASD's specific workflows and operational requirements, enhancing efficiency and enabling the seamless management of thousands of future shifts and events with precision and speed. The platform's flexibility allows us to tailor key components to meet the operational demands of a department as large and complex as LASD," Torregon added.

The implementation of CaleoPro™ positions LASD to gain centralized administrative control and real-time availability tracking into personnel assignments across department divisions and interagency partners. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing systems, CaleoPro™ enables unified scheduling, automated data exchange, and intelligent reporting. These capabilities support law enforcement compliance software, enhance cross-agency collaboration, and empower data-informed decision-making as deployment expands.

The partnership with LASD represents another major milestone for Caleo, which continues to expand its footprint across law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Key Capabilities of the CaleoPro™ Platform

CaleoPro™ was purpose built to meet the complex operational, compliance, and event staffing challenges faced by today's law enforcement, security and government agencies. Its flexible architecture allows departments to easily customize the platform to align with their unique policies, workflows, and operational requirements.

• Smart Scheduling for Off-Duty & Special Events: Streamlines shift coordination while aligning with department policies and reducing administrative workload.

• Equitable Assignment Algorithms: Custom built lottery and interest list tools promote fairness and transparency in overtime and special assignment distribution.

• Policy-Driven Compliance Engine: Enforces agency specific rules on eligibility, rest period, and work limits to support union agreements and officer well-being.

• Comprehensive Visibility & Reporting: Offers real-time insights into shift allocation, participation history, and financial tracking backed by a robust audit trail.

• Mobile-Optimized Access: Officers and staff can manage their schedules, receive live updates, and communicate securely from any device, in the field or office.

• Department Specific Workflow Customization: Supports operational agility by adapting to each department's unique protocols, ensuring both compliance and operational efficiency.

Empowering Public Safety with Scalable Technology

As public safety challenges evolve, Caleo remains committed to delivering agile, customized off-duty and event management solutions that help departments like LASD serve their communities with confidence and meaningful impact. Our modern tools are designed for today's complex public safety environments.

About Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD):

LASD is the largest sheriff's department in the United States, providing law enforcement services to more than 10 million residents across Los Angeles County. With over 18,000 sworn and professional staff, LASD serves 42 contract cities, unincorporated communities, and operates the nation's largest jail system. The department is committed to public safety, transparency, and community engagement, while continuously evolving through technology, training, and service,

About Caleo:

Caleo delivers modern public safety workforce management technology purpose-built for public safety agencies. Its flagship product, CaleoPro ™, empowers law enforcement and emergency services teams with tools to manage off-duty programs, streamline compliance, forms automation and support agency-wide efficiency—all through a centralized, mobile-ready platform.

For more information on Caleo, visit its website. For Caleo-related media inquiries, please contact Lisa Larson at lisa@caleopro.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

