Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Renews Partnership with CALEO to Power Off-Duty Shift Management

Caleo, LLC

Caleo, LLC an industry-leading provider of off-duty management and events software announce a multi-year extension of its partnership with the LVMPD.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caleo, LLC an industry-leading provider of off-duty management software and event staffing software is proud to announce a multi-year extension of its partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) for CaleoPro™, an intuitive, public safety staffing solution.

This renewal reaffirms LVMPD’s commitment to transparency, clear communications, and operational efficiency—hallmarks of the CaleoPro platform. As one of the nation's busiest law enforcement agencies overseeing thousands of special events annually, LVMPD utilizes CaleoPro to streamline secondary shift scheduling, improve reporting, and manage off-duty shift management and special events. Staffing requirements range from single officer shifts to hundreds of officers for large-scale multi-day events like F1 Racing, edc, CES, and the Super Bowl.

“We’re honored to continue our work with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department,” said Gregg Larson, CEO of Caleo. “Its leadership in adopting modern, secure law enforcement scheduling software sets the standard for public safety agencies nationwide. With CaleoPro, Metro is not just managing off-duty shifts and special events well—it's reinforcing public trust, supporting officer wellness, and ensuring mission-critical coverage for the numerous events in the Las Vegas community.”

"The Caleo team has been incredibly responsive, working closely with us to customize the system to meet our evolving needs," said Tim Frederick, Sergeant Events Planning, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. “CaleoPro gives us the operational control and visibility we need to manage thousands of off-duty assignments—many with complex staffing requirements, and tight timelines. Our customized workflows have reduced our team's administrative workload and allow us to respond quickly to shifting event demands.”

CaleoPro Core Capabilities:

Purpose-built to meet the operational, security, and transparency requirements of modern law enforcement, security and government agencies.

• Automated Off-Duty & Special Event Scheduling: Reduces administrative overhead while ensuring efficient, policy-aligned shift coverage.

• Proprietary Assignment Engines: Lottery- and interest list-based algorithms ensure equitable and transparent overtime distribution.

• Policy-Based Governance Controls: Enforces configurable rules for rest periods, work limits, and officer eligibility to support union contract compliance and officer wellness.

• Real-Time Reporting & Audit Trail: Provides full visibility into assignments, shift data, participation history and cost allocation for effective public sector shift management.

• Mobile Field Access: A fully mobile-friendly scheduling app that enables officers and administrators to manage shifts, receive updates and access critical scheduling and communication tools from any device, anywhere.

• Custom Workflows Configuration: Tailored to each agency's unique operational needs supporting compliance tracking for off-duty work and regulatory-compliant scheduling software.

Empowering Public Safety with Scalable Technology

As public safety challenges evolve, Caleo remains committed to delivering agile, scalable customized off-duty management solutions that empower departments like LVMPD to serve their communities with integrity and impact. Whether it's police scheduling software, fire department scheduling software, EMS scheduling solutions, or private security scheduling software, Caleo provides modern tools designed for today's complex public safety environments.

About Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD): LVMPD is committed to our mission to protect the community through prevention, partnership and professional service. That commitment and dedication extends to the millions of visitors that Las Vegas plays host to each year. LVMPD has more than 5,800 members. Of these, over 2,900 are police officers of various ranks and over 750 are corrections officers of various ranks.

About Caleo: Caleo delivers modern public safety workforce management technology purpose-built for public safety agencies. Its flagship product, CaleoPRO, empowers law enforcement and emergency services teams with tools to manage off-duty programs, streamline compliance, forms automation and support agency-wide efficiency—all through a centralized, mobile-ready platform.

For more information on Caleo, visit its website. For Caleo-related media inquiries, please contact Lisa Larson at lisa@caleopro.com. For Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department contact Tim Frederick at t9793f@lvmpd.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.