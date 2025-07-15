Submit Release
HART Design & Manufacturing Marks 50 Years of Cheese Equipment Innovation, Plans Market Expansion in 2025

Marking 50 years of innovation, HART Design & Manufacturing sets its sights on expanded global reach and new growth opportunities in 2025.

We’ve spent 50 years perfecting our craft in cheese equipment, and now we’re leveraging that expertise to expand into new market segments.”
— Timm Schaetz, CEO
GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HART Design & Manufacturing, a global leader in cheese processing and packaging equipment, proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, HART has spent five decades engineering precision-built, high-performance equipment for the cheese industry—and is now poised to expand into new markets.

What began as a small machine shop has grown into a highly respected name in cheese manufacturing technology, known for custom solutions, superior craftsmanship, and a strong commitment to customer partnership. From natural cheese portioning systems to advanced processed cheese packaging lines, HART’s equipment is trusted by some of the largest cheese producers in the world.

“This milestone is not just about looking back—it’s about building forward,” said Timm Schaetz, CEO of HART Design & Manufacturing. “We’ve spent 50 years perfecting our craft in cheese equipment, and now we’re leveraging that expertise to expand into new market segments.”

As part of its 50th anniversary year, HART will strategically broaden its reach into additional food sectors that demand the same high standards of hygiene, efficiency, and engineering precision—while continuing to serve its core cheese clients with the excellence they’ve come to expect.

“Our equipment is built for performance, flexibility, and reliability,” added Schaetz. “Those strengths translate across industries, and we’re excited to introduce HART solutions to a broader range of manufacturers who value quality and innovation.”

Throughout 2025, HART will host a series of celebrations to honor its employees, thank long-standing customers and partners, and recognize the company’s roots in the Green Bay community. These events will also spotlight the company’s next chapter as it brings its trusted equipment to new production lines around the globe.

For more on HART Design & Manufacturing and its 50-year legacy of serving the cheese industry with precision-engineered equipment, visit www.hartdesign.com.

