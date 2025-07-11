Blessing of St. Anthony’s Church Marks New Chapter for Tribal Catholic Community in Tharani Guda

Ceremony Church Blessing

THARANI GUDA, SRIKAKULAM , INDIA, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant moment for the local Catholic faithful, His Excellency Most Rev. Rayarala Vijay Kumar, PIME, Bishop of the Diocese of Srikakulam, presided over the blessing and inauguration of St. Anthony’s Church in the remote village of Tharani Guda.

The newly constructed church stands as a place of worship and community gathering for a small tribal Catholic community consisting of seven families. United in faith and determination, these families contributed their daily labor and sacrificed their modest daily wages to help build a sacred space for Mass and communal prayer.

Rev. Fr. Charles Peram, the parish priest, has played a guiding role in supporting the community throughout this endeavor.

The construction of the church was made possible through the generous support of the PIME Mission Centre, Detroit, USA. A commemorative plaque unveiled during the ceremony acknowledges this contribution, along with the dedicated work of local engineer Sri Remalli Prakash.

During the blessing ceremony, Bishop Vijay Kumar expressed deep admiration for the community’s devotion and encouraged them to continue growing in faith and unity. The celebration included prayers, hymns, and a solemn Mass concelebrated by priests from the diocese.

St. Anthony’s Church now stands as a symbol of hope and faith for the tribal faithful of Tharani Guda, offering a spiritual home for generations to come.

