Corina Bartra Honors Carlos Santana with Soulful Tribute Album Featuring Iconic Arrangements

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Peruvian vocalist, percussionist, and arranger Corina Bartra pays heartfelt tribute to legendary guitarist Carlos Santana with her latest album, Tribute to Santana. A compelling homage created during Santana’s lifetime, the album showcases Bartra’s dynamic interpretations of six iconic Santana pieces, featuring arrangements by Norico Mendez, with “Black Magic Woman” uniquely arranged by Bartra herself.Bartra, who divides her time between Peru and New York, is widely recognized for her genre-defying style. With a background in Afro-Peruvian, Afro-Cuban, and Brazilian music, she blends Latin American traditions with modern jazz sensibilities. Tribute to Santana highlights her ability to fuse rhythm, voice, and instrumentation into a vibrant celebration of one of Latin rock’s most enduring figures.“Carlos Santana’s music has always been a meeting point of cultures, and it resonates with my own journey as a bicultural artist,” said Bartra. “This tribute is a reflection of admiration, interpretation, and shared musical roots.”Bartra is no stranger to bold musical statements. As the founder and director of the Afro Peruvian New Trends Orchestra and owner of Blues Spiral Records, she has released a series of critically acclaimed albums including Afro Peruvian Jazz Celebration, Son Zumbon, and Cielo Sandunguero. Each release has showcased her fluid command of rhythm and deep respect for the Afro-diasporic musical heritage.Musicians Featured on the Album:Vocals: Corina Bartra & PercussionPiano: Jerry KormanBass: Dave LowenthalSax: Dave MorganDrums: Adam WeberGuitarist: Richard RobinsonPercussion: Perico DiazEducated at Queens College in New York with a Master’s degree in Vocal Performance, Bartra has performed internationally at prestigious venues such as the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, the United Nations, and festivals across the U.S., Europe, and South America. Her work has also been recognized with a Grammy acoustic showcase appearance and an Independent Music Award nomination for her original composition “El Dorado.”Tribute to Santana stands as a vibrant artistic gesture—paying homage to a living legend while affirming Bartra’s voice as a leading force in global Latin jazz. With her unmistakable blend of heritage and innovation, Corina Bartra continues to shape the soundscape of Afro-Latin music on the world stage.Listen to the album here: Tribute to Santana by Corina Bartra on Spotify Listen to "Oye Como Va" https://open.spotify.com/track/64XEpL6pwNTcqAMbNOQoIy?si=c15b07cad48c464a&nd=1&dlsi=5130d4585a4b4d7b Listen to "Evil Ways" https://open.spotify.com/track/00yMiTois0Mi3ZyznMMege Listen to "Guajira" https://open.spotify.com/track/6Zz8wjk7FGUN4txmnAF7je Listen to "Samba Pa Ti" https://open.spotify.com/track/5yg4xilYihv4YcVd4HefWi Listen to "Soul Sacrifice" https://open.spotify.com/track/70SbZtv0MWiICZNHNaDQCk Listen to "Black Magic Woman" https://open.spotify.com/track/5NOMbrpM2Jn2IW54QwkpDE For more information, visit: www.corinabartra.com

