Mainstreet™ Launches Glas-PAY™ Surcharging to Help Glass Businesses Cut Credit Card Fees
Mainstreet™ launches Glas-PAY™ Surcharging, enabling glass businesses to cut credit card fees by passing a 3% surcharge to customers.
We are proud to help flat and auto glass businesses reduce credit card fees and keep more of their profits.”BELLEVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstreet™ is pleased to announce the launch of Glas-PAY™ Surcharging, an innovative solution designed to help flat and auto glass businesses significantly reduce credit card processing fees and retain more of their hard-earned profits.
— Michael Casella, President Mainstreet ™
As surcharging becomes the preferred choice for merchants looking to cut down on credit card fees, Glas-PAY™ Surcharging provides a straightforward way for businesses to offset these costs. This groundbreaking approach enables businesses to pass on a small service fee to customers who choose to pay with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, or Discover, saving thousands of dollars annually.
Glas-PAY™ Surcharging adds a 3% surcharge to the amount due whenever a customer uses a credit card (debit cards are excluded). For example, on a $1,000 invoice, the system adds the 3% fee, making the total $1,030. This additional fee is then paid to the business to cover the credit card processing fees, leading to significant cost savings.
One of the standout features of Glas-PAY™ is its comprehensive reporting and unique "Split-fee Funding" system. When a customer uses their credit card, the $1,000 is credited to the business's bank account as scheduled, while the $30 surcharge fee is deposited at the beginning of the month. This ensures invoices are paid in full and simplifies accounting with Mainstreet™ or QuickBooks by easily reconciling the surcharge fees against the credit card processing statement.
Michael Casella, President of Mainstreet™, stated, "We are proud to help flat and auto glass businesses reduce credit card fees and keep more of their profits. Glas-PAY™ Surcharging is transforming our industry by offering a smart and efficient way to manage credit card processing costs."
With the introduction of Glas-PAY™ Surcharging, Mainstreet™ continues its commitment to providing innovative financial solutions tailored to the needs of flat and auto glass businesses. By leveraging this new tool, businesses can significantly reduce their credit card processing costs, enhance their profitability, and focus more on delivering exceptional service to their customers.
For more information on how Glas-PAY™ Surcharging can benefit your business, visit [glaspaysurcharge.com](https://glaspaysurcharge.com) or call (734) 699-0025.
About Mainstreet™:
Mainstreet™ is a leading provider of glass business point of sale solutions, including payment processing solutions, web services, call center, and consulting. Mainstreet™ is dedicated to helping businesses streamline their operations and improve profitability. With innovative features like Glas-PAY™ Surcharging, we proudly continue to support businesses in maximizing their financial potential.
Media Contact:
Jessica Castellano
VP Marketing
Convenient Brands
(650) 888-3709
jessica.castellano@convenient-brands.com
Jessica Castellano
Convenient Brands
+1 650-888-3709
