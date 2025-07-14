Kincer Chassis Ford Bronco Chassis and Truck Conversions Nominated for 'Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee' Contest

Kincer Chassis’ Early Ford Bronco chassis, proudly nominated for Tennessee’s “Coolest Thing Made” contest, showcases precision engineering and classic design. F-Series truck converted from 2WD to 4WD by Kincer Chassis, blending modern performance with classic truck styling.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kincer Chassis is proud to announce that its Ford Bronco Chassis and Truck Conversions have been officially selected as a nominee in the 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee contest.

Hosted by the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Tennessee Manufacturers Association, and the UT Center of Industrial Services, the contest highlights the state’s innovative spirit and celebrates the wide array of high-quality products made right here in Tennessee. Kincer's Ford Bronco Chassis and Truck Conversions were chosen among over a hundred of entries from across the state, representing the creativity, hard work, and craftsmanship of Tennessee’s manufacturing community.

“We are truly honored to be nominated in this year's contest,” said Thomas Kincer, President of Kincer Chassis. “This nomination highlights the hard work of our talented team here in Knoxville and underscores our commitment to quality and innovation.”

Voting is now open to the public and will continue through July 29th. Supporters are encouraged to visit the Coolest Thing Made in TN website and cast their votes to help elevate Kincer Chassis and celebrate Tennessee’s manufacturing excellence.

