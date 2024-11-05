Kincer Chassis Partners with Elkington Motors to Launch Electric Bronco Chassis for Classic Car Builders

Kincer Chassis Electric-Powered Early Bronco Two-Tone Custom Leather Interior in Kincer Chassis Electric-Powered Early Bronco Under the Hood of a Kincer Chassis Electric-Powered Early Bronco

Elkington's expertise in EV technology complements our Early Bronco platform, providing builders with a solution to create electric Broncos with the classic ruggedness expected from Kincer Chassis.” — Thomas Kincer

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kincer Chassis, a Ford-licensed classic Bronco chassis builder and distributor, has announced a partnership with Elkington Motors, an electric vehicle manufacturer, to develop an Electric Bronco Chassis. This collaboration aims to provide builders and private enthusiasts with a modern electric option designed to meet the performance standards of the classic Ford Bronco.

The Electric Bronco Chassis brings together Kincer Chassis' expertise in classic Bronco platforms with Elkington Motors' electric propulsion systems. The combined engineering efforts provide a foundation for creating custom electric Broncos that integrate modern electric technology with the durability and design of the original Early Bronco.

Key Features of the Electric Bronco Chassis:

Powertrain Performance:

508 HP combined output

568 ft-lbs of torque

0-60 mph in 4 seconds

Estimated range of 200 miles

Advanced Electric Architecture:

Dual electric motor 4WD system

Two inboard three-phase AC motors

Integrated cooling systems for battery and power management

Performance Suspension:

Independent double-wishbone suspension

Semi-active oil-over shocks by TracTive Suspension

Integrated Technology:

Electric-assist steering

Anti-lock brakes with electronic parking functionality

Dynamic management system with pitch and roll control

Dynamic management system controls:

Pitch/roll control

Front/rear damping adjustment

Compatibility: The chassis is designed to support 1966-1977 Early Ford Bronco models, accommodating 2-door and 4-door options in various styles, including wagon and half-cab.

About Kincer Chassis: Kincer Chassis specializes in building and distributing Ford-licensed classic Bronco chassis. They are known for their focus on quality, craftsmanship, and customer series, catering to professional builders and private enthusiasts who value the heritage of the Ford Bronco combined with modern engineering.

About Elkington Motors: Based in Silicon Slopes, Utah, Elkington Motors provides innovative electric vehicle solutions for automotive builders, including a complete electric rolling chassis. Their goal is to enable smooth entry into the electric vehicle market for builders by offering training and support for the development of custom electric conversions.

