Eltropy to Launch AI Certification for Credit Union & Community Bank Employees Following Hands-On Success at EMERGE 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced the upcoming launch of its on-demand AI Certification Program designed for credit union and community bank employees across every function – from frontline service to back-office operations.The AI certification program builds on the momentum of Eltropy’s successful hands-on certification at its annual user conference EMERGE 2025 , where more than 130+ CFI professionals earned their Eltropy AI Practitioner Certificate. The training that was delivered live at EMERGE to an audience of 350+ marked the industry's first practical certification in Generative and Agentic AI for community finance."This is the turning point for AI in community finance – we’ve moved beyond experimentation,” said Saahil Kamath, VP of Product and Head of AI at Eltropy. “Our AI certification program proves that credit unions and community banks can build, deploy, and benefit from AI, not tomorrow but today. In under one hour, participants were able to create real bots on real channels, not just slides and ideas. That’s what practical AI looks like, and that’s how we close the gap between innovation and impact."About the AI Certification ProgramLaunching later this summer, the self-paced online course will equip learners with foundational knowledge in AI, practical applications of Agentic AI, and safe, compliant usage tailored to regulated financial environments. The attending professionals will gain hands-on experience building live bots for telephony, websites, and internal knowledge systems, while mastering key AI technologies including LLMs, RAG, prompt engineering, and QA automation.“Our goal is to demystify AI,” said Rahul Prakash, Head of AI Engineering at Eltropy. “By the end of the course, every participant should have a working solution – whether for voice, web, or internal operations – while gaining clarity on responsible AI usage in regulated environments.”Unlike theoretical training programs, Eltropy's upcoming AI certification will provide participants with practical, deployable AI skills through immersive, hands-on sessions. Each certified professional will receive an official Eltropy AI Practitioner Certificate, along with access to advanced learning materials and tools they can immediately put to work at their institutions.“EMERGE was our proof point,” said Kamath. “Now we’re democratizing access. Every credit union and community bank employee – not just tech teams – can get AI-ready with tools they’ll use in their day-to-day work. Our new program brings that same hands-on energy, but at their own pace.”Certification at EMERGE: A Glimpse of What’s PossibleAt EMERGE 2025, over 130+ participants completed the live course in under an hour, walking away with a working bot and actionable understanding of LLMs, RAG, prompt engineering, and more."We came in curious and walked out certified – with a working voice bot, a clear understanding of LLMs, and a plan to bring it all back to our credit union. Eltropy made AI real and doable," said one participant from a Midwest credit union."It was both insightful and educational. We gained hands-on training in how AI can enhance both staff and member experiences, and we look forward to putting this knowledge into action with the launch of our Gen AI chatbot later this year," said Kate Alter, AVP, Enterprise Applications, TruStone Credit Union."We're building a community of AI-certified professionals who know how to apply these tools responsibly and effectively,” said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. “This certification program reflects our commitment to equipping community banks and credit unions with practical skills for their day-to-day operations."Eltropy’s new AI certification program represents a major step forward in AI literacy and operational readiness for credit unions and community banks. It’s designed not just to educate, but to activate – giving staff confidence to adopt, manage, and scale AI in everyday operations.For more information about future AI certification sessions and on-demand options, visit eltropy.com/ai-certification About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice, Phone – all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

