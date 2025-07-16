TRIM NuLu Named Best Hair Salon in Louisville for 2025

Best Hair Salon in Louisville - 2025

TRIM NuLu Wins Best Hair Salon in Louisville, KY for Fifth Consecutive Year in 2025 Your Choice Awards

Being recognized again by the people as the Best Hair Salon in Louisville is an honor we don’t take for granted.” — Chris Edwards, Co-Founder

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRIM NuLu has once again earned the title of Best Hair Salon in Louisville in the 2025 Courier-Journal "Your Choice Awards," marking the fifth year in a row the Louisville hair salon has claimed the top honor. This achievement further solidifies TRIM NuLu’s place as the leading hair salon for premium hair services in Louisville, KY.The vibrant NuLu business was voted Best Hair Salon in Louisville by the Courier Journal from 2021 through 2024, making this their fifth consecutive win. In 2024, Salon Today named TRIM NuLu among the Top 200 Hair Salons in America, and in 2025 Inc. ranked the company #106 on its Regionals: Southeast list of fastest-growing private companies.“This fifth win reflects the passion of our team and the continued support of our community,” said Chris Edwards, co-founder and Lead Stylist of TRIM NuLu, “We have always focused on delivering outstanding service and cutting-edge style in a welcoming, customer-first space. Being recognized again by the people as the Best Hair Salon in Louisville is an honor we don’t take for granted.”Founded in 2020, TRIM NuLu has become one of the most awarded and talked-about hair salons in Kentucky. Known for its artistic talent, modern aesthetic, and client-first approach, the hair salon offers services including precision haircuts, custom coloring, dimensional blonding, luxury blowouts, and expertly applied hair extensions.The hair salon’s success is fueled by its commitment to education, creativity, and culture. With a team that continues to grow in both size and skill, TRIM NuLu is proud to serve a loyal and ever-expanding base of guests who value both quality and experience.About TRIM NuLuLocated in Louisville’s vibrant NuLu neighborhood, TRIM NuLu is an award-winning hair salon that blends upscale service with down-to-earth charm. Recognized on the national stage for both growth and excellence, TRIM NuLu is a trusted name in the beauty industry and a proud representative of Kentucky’s best. To learn more or book an appointment at Louisville’s best hair salon, visit https://trimnulu.co

