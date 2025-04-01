Louisville Hair Salon, TRIM NuLu, Ranked #106 on Inc.’s 2025 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Southeast

Inc 500 Southeast Awards TRIM NuLu - Louisville Hair Salon

Louisville's Premier Hair Salon, TRIM NuLu, Earns National Award for Outstanding Growth and Success.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRIM NuLu, Louisville’s top luxury salon , is proud to announce its ranking as #106 on the prestigious 2025 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list. This award highlights TRIM NuLu’s remarkable growth and solidifies its place as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the region. The Inc. Regionals: Southeast list celebrates the most successful independent companies across the Southeast, and TRIM NuLu’s inclusion underscores its success since its founding in 2020."Being ranked among the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast by Inc. is a testament to the dedication of our talented team and the support of our loyal clients. At TRIM NuLu, we’re committed to providing a luxury salon experience that goes beyond expectations, and this recognition affirms our hard work and vision," said Chris Edwards, Co-founder of TRIM NuLu.TRIM NuLu’s rapid growth not only elevates the salon but also contributes to the vibrancy of Louisville’s beauty industry. By creating well-paying jobs and offering an innovative, high-end hair salon experience, we’re proud to be part of the city’s flourishing business community. The Inc. Southeast Regionals list reflects an incredible median growth rate of 114 percent, with TRIM NuLu contributing to the thriving Louisville economy by serving a wide array of salon clients, from locals to visitors.The Inc. Regionals: Southeast list is a prominent extension of the national Inc. 5000 rankings, offering a closer look at the region’s thriving independent businesses. The full list, including company profiles, are available at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast The 2025 Inc. Regionals rankings are based on revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. The minimum revenue required for 2021 was $100,000, with a minimum of $1 million in revenue by 2023. The ranking reflects exceptional growth and entrepreneurial success in businesses of all sizes across the Southeast.About TRIM NuLuFounded in 2020, TRIM NuLu has quickly risen to become Louisville’s go-to salon for high-end haircare. Recognized for its talented team of stylists and exceptional customer service, TRIM NuLu has earned multiple awards, including being named the Best Hair Salon in Louisville for four consecutive years by the Louisville Courier-Journal. The salon offers a range of services including precision cuts, color treatments, hair extensions, and special occasion styling, all designed to provide a luxury experience in the heart of NuLu, Louisville’s vibrant arts and shopping district.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit WWW.INC.COM

