Bad Rooster® Food Truck Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Caterers in Minnetonka, Minnesota

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Caterers in Minnetonka, Minnesota has been awarded to Bad RoosterFood Truck. This recognition honors Bad RoosterFood Truck for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of food and services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Since launching in 2020, Bad RoosterFood Truck has earned a reputation as a standout food truck in the twin Cities metro area. Known for its high-quality food and welcoming service, this family-owned and operated food truck brings bold flavor and hometown spirit to events, festivals, breweries, and local neighborhoods across the state. Owners, entrepreneur and chef Soulaire Allerai and farmer Terry McCabe, had a vision of bringing farm-to-table and are committed to sourcing only the best ingredients, partnering with humane and sustainable farmers and using MN-sourced foods as much as possible.Bad RoosterFood Truck delivers a fresh take on comfort food. The menu features fresh-grilled or fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tender baskets, wings, and crispy waffle fries. Guests can choose from fourteen signature sauces, ranging from sweet to the fiery "Out of Your Cluckin' Mind." Many of the recipes are cherished family traditions that have been refined over time and are now shared with the community. The team is passionate about giving back and has donated to local food programs and community organizations.Perfect for any occasion, Bad RoosterFood Truck is available for private catering including neighborhood gatherings, corporate lunches, business events, festivals, and more. From Minneapolis to St. Paul, Bad RoosterFood Truck continues to serve up more than just great food - it's creating meaningful connections and lasting memories, one chicken sandwich or chicken tender basket at a time.When it came time to select this year's recipient, Bad RoosterFood Truck stood out as a reputable company in the food truck industry. Known for its skilled and friendly team, Bad RoosterFood Truck has earned a strong reputation within the Twin Cities metro area, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied customers. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from customers who were highly impressed by Bad RoosterFood Truck's communication and exceptional service:"The best chicken you've ever eaten in your life! Whether chicken tenders, (scrumptious,) naked bird sandwich or the nay-nay, all are superior! And the sauces? Cluck sauce is awesome, whiskey barbecue is great, Brai's honey barbecue is an absolute award winner, but my favorite is the MN Honey Hot sweet. I want to drink it!""This is likely the best chicken you will taste in the Twin Cities. The sauces are close to being the highlight as well. So flavorful, chicken is tender and super juicy (we all got tender baskets). Paging system for food was easy and staff was nice. 12/10 would recommend.""Delicious. The owner is clearly very passionate about their craft -- we spoke a bit about the pepper choices, interactions with customers, and ingredients. Most everything is Minnesota sourced and very high quality. This place does heat levels ranging from a heat a warm-blooded Minnesotan can handle to melt your face off HOT. This is what the 1 to 5 scale SHOULD be when you're asked how spicy you want something! I'll be keeping an eye out for this truck next time I find myself at a food truck festival!""The BEST chicken tenders you will find anywhere in the Twin Cities HANDS DOWN!! The flavor is incredible, the tenders are so meaty, and the cluck sauce just doubles the goodness. Fries are always perfectly crispy and hot and the coleslaw is fantastic. Go out of your way to find this truck and thank me later! Every employee working in there is so friendly and it's just all around the best experience.""The Bad Rooster Food Truck team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure delicious meals for every customer."The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Bad RoosterFood Truck, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardsmailto:support@qualitybusinessawards.com

