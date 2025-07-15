Buzz Solutions Announces Strong Growth as Power Utilities Accelerate Adoption of AI to Modernize Inspections

Substations are one of the most vulnerable parts of the grid, yet many are not being effectively monitored,” — Vikhyat Chaudhry, CTO/COO of Buzz Solutions

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buzz Solutions , an AI software company that enables a smart, stable, and resilient energy infrastructure, today shared a summary of its recent milestones, including the launch of PowerAI Basic to provide utilities an entry point for AI readiness. In 2024, the company experienced significant growth as utilities continue to automate their inspection workflows. This momentum has continued in 2025 as the need for utilities to modernize their inspections becomes increasingly urgent.Over the past 12 months, the role that AI plays in the power utility industry has increased dramatically. Utilities are integrating drones into their larger strategy to modernize inspection. The addition of these images to those captured by helicopter, fixed wing aircraft and ground crews has created major bottlenecks in image analysis with many utilities having 100,000+inspection images to analyze annually. Buzz Solutions’ PowerAI meets this challenge and has spurred exponential growth for the company.“Over the past year, we’ve seen a clear shift in the utility industry and a sharp rise in AI adoption," said Kaitlyn Albertoli, CEO of Buzz Solutions. "Utilities are under pressure to do more with less while managing aging infrastructure and massive volumes of inspection data. Our team helps them move faster, act on critical insights, and stay ahead of risk. The growth we’re seeing signals a fundamental change in how utilities operate and the role AI now plays in making that possible.”As utilities modernize their transmission and distribution inspections, they also require real-time visibility and threat detection for substations. With concerns about physical attacks, equipment failure, and personnel safety, PowerGuard is helping utilities address these challenges by providing 24/7 monitoring and AI-powered alerts for intrusions, equipment risks, and safety compliance. Buzz Solutions completed a successful deployment of PowerGUARD in a program with the New York Power Authority and EPRI, the full report from the program can be found here “Substations are one of the most vulnerable parts of the grid, yet many are not being effectively monitored," said Vikhyat Chaudhry, CTO/COO of Buzz Solutions. “We’re seeing greater adoption of our solution PowerGuard that provides real-time situational awareness of anything from unauthorized access to equipment defects and overheating. As substation threats grow, utilities are shifting from reactive to proactive AI-powered monitoring and alerts.”12-Month YOY Highlights Include:Customer & Revenue Growth- 500% YoY revenue growth- 5 new utility customers onboarded- 300% increase in platform usage (for PowerAI and PowerGuard)Product Advancements- Launch of PowerAI 2.0, a major platform upgrade introducing structure-centric data organization, allowing utilities to streamline inspection workflows, improve AI accuracy, and align visual inspection data with how assets are actually managed on the grid.- Launch of PowerAI Basic, a scalable entry-level platform built for smaller utilities or teams beginning their digital inspection journey. Enabling centralized image management, GIS-based asset mapping, and manual issue tagging with a seamless upgrade path to full AI-driven analysis.Partner and Ecosystem Integrations- Partnership with Esri, integrating PowerAI with Esri’s ArcGIS platform to deliver structure-based visual inspections and geospatial asset intelligence. Enabling utilities to map, monitor, and manage transmission, distribution, and substation assets with greater precision and operational efficiency.- Integration with Skydio Cloud data sets streamlines image input processes.Industry Awards & Recognitions- 2024 SaaS Awards – Energy & Utilities Category- Fox Business - 50 American LeadersBuzz Solutions Team- Nearly doubled headcount over the past 12 months with a goal to scale to 40 by the end of 2025.To learn more about how your organization can benefit from Buzz Solutions and to schedule a demo, visit: https://buzzsolutions.co/ If you are interested in deploying a visual intelligence solution for your utility, but you’re not sure if you’re ready for AI, check out our How To webinar series: sign up here About Buzz SolutionsBuzz Solutions safeguards the world's energy infrastructure with an AI-powered predictive analytics platform for visual infrastructure inspections. The company enables field teams to prioritize and perform maintenance in a timely manner, reducing the likelihood of wildfires, forced shutdowns, and power outages resulting from failed grid infrastructure. Buzz also enables utilities to monitor substation infrastructure for security, safety, and high-energy events. Buzz works with several large utilities across North America, including the New York Power Authority and Southern California Edison. The company is backed by GoPoint Ventures, Blackhorn Ventures, and MaC Venture Capital. Buzz was established and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.buzzsolutions.co or follow Buzz Solutions on LinkedIn.

