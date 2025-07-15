Linkby Raises $15 Million from Volition Capital to Strengthen Leadership Position in Performance PR

Funding to accelerate U.S. expansion and advance campaign planning tools for brands seeking performance-driven editorial at scale

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linkby , a performance PR platform helping brands secure editorial placements with premium publishers, newsletters, and other platforms, today announced it has raised $15 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Boston-based growth equity firm Volition Capital and will support Linkby’s U.S. expansion and continued development of its platform.Linkby offers brands a scalable way to run performance-driven editorial campaigns with trusted publishers. Positioned between expensive branded content and rigid affiliate programs, the platform lets advertisers pitch directly to over 600 premium publishers and pay only when readers engage, using cost-per-click or CPM pricing for greater control and transparency.More than 3,800 consumer brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Beyond Meat, Skechers, Free People, Skyscanner, T-Mobile, and Lululemon, use Linkby to drive measurable results through content-led campaigns. These campaigns run across a global network of publishers such as The Daily Mail, News Corp, Condé Nast, Penske Media, and Dotdash Meredith. Brands report stronger returns compared to traditional paid media, while publishers gain a new stream of performance-based revenue.“Volition shares our belief in the potential for Performance PR to become a primary growth channel for brands,” said Chris Wirasinha, Co-Founder and CEO of Linkby. “This funding allows us to move faster on building tools that make campaign setup easier and more intelligent, and to bring our offering to more advertisers in more markets.”Linkby will use the investment to grow its U.S. go-to-market team and accelerate product development. The roadmap includes features to help advertisers identify the best publisher partners, streamline campaign setup, and allocate budgets toward outcomes like conversions, awareness, or traffic.The investment will also empower Linkby to be at the forefront of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and emerge as a leader in the next era of search. As discoverability by large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT increasingly favors premium publishers, brands are seeking to diversify their marketing spend across multiple performance-based models.“Linkby is building a performance-driven solution for brands to scale through trusted editorial,” said Jim Ferry, Partner at Volition Capital. “By bringing accountability and efficiency to a traditionally high-cost, opaque part of the media mix, Linkby has unlocked a new channel for customer acquisition. Their model aligns with how modern brands want to buy media, and we believe they’re well-positioned to lead this category.”Linkby was co-founded by Chris Wirasinha, Andrew Chak, and Adrian Fagerlund. Wirasinha previously co-founded Pedestrian.tv, one of Australia’s leading digital media brands which was acquired by Nine Entertainment in a successful exit. Together, the team brought experience in media, product, and commerce to build a platform that helps advertisers scale through editorial. Linkby has since grown into a global business used by thousands of brands to drive results through premium content.About LinkbyLinkby is a global performance PR platform that helps consumer brands drive growth through premium editorial. By connecting advertisers with over 600 trusted publishers, Linkby enables content-driven campaigns that deliver measurable results on a cost-per-click or CPM basis. The company operates globally with teams in the U.S., U.K. and Australia and has supported over 3,800 brands across beauty, wellness, fashion, and consumer tech. For more, visit www.linkby.com About Volition CapitalVolition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.7 billion in assets under management and has invested in and/or provided sub-advisory advice to more than 40 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit www.volitioncapital.com or follow us on X: @volitioncapital

