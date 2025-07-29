Oncosure Partners with Evexia to Expand Access to Breakthrough Cancer Screening Test

Evexia Diagnostics partners with OncoSure to offer a rapid cancer screening test that detects all human cancers using just a 3cc blood sample.

WASHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncosure, a leader in early cancer detection and precision screening, is proud to announce its partnership with Evexia Diagnostics. This collaboration expands access to Oncosure’s groundbreaking rapid cancer screening test, making ultra-early detection available to patients and healthcare providers across the country.

Oncosure’s test is the first of its kind, using just a 3cc blood sample to detect all human cancers, including solid tumors and blood cancers. Unlike conventional screening methods that rely on imaging or organ-specific markers, Oncosure identifies cancer at stage -1, before symptoms appear or tumors form.

“We are thrilled to partner with OncoSure, a truly innovative laboratory that is redefining what’s possible in cancer diagnostics,” said Ryan L. Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer at Evexia Diagnostics. “OncoSure’s breakthrough technology, which detects cancer in its earliest stages—before symptoms even appear—is perfectly aligned with Evexia’s mission to equip functional and integrative providers with the most advanced, actionable diagnostic tools. This partnership represents a shared vision of empowering patients through early detection and supporting practitioners with precise, timely insights that drive better outcomes.”

The test delivers results within 24 hours, offering one of the fastest and most accurate screening options available. Clinical sensitivity reaches 98.44 percent, specificity 97.15 percent, and overall accuracy 97.77 percent, placing Oncosure ahead of other cancer screening options on the market. Patients and doctors gain actionable insights in record time, creating opportunities for early intervention and better outcomes.

“Our mission is to change the cancer conversation from late-stage diagnosis to proactive, early detection,” said Tahlia Sadati, Director of Operations at Oncosure. “We are proud to partner with Evexia to make this life-saving technology more widely available. Together, we are empowering patients to take control of their health and act before cancer takes hold, because early detection saves lives.”

Through this partnership, Evexia will offer Oncosure testing to its extensive network of providers and patients, supported by seamless local blood draw coordination. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to improving access to cutting-edge cancer screening and reducing barriers to care.

Oncosure sets a new gold standard in cancer detection: fast, affordable, highly accurate, and accessible. By detecting cancer earlier than ever before, Oncosure and Evexia are helping reshape the future of cancer care, giving patients and doctors the tools they need to stay one step ahead.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics provides a robust suite of laboratory services designed specifically for the integrative and functional medicine community. Since its inception in 2007, Evexia has been dedicated to enhancing patient care by providing fast, reliable, and affordable diagnostic solutions to healthcare professionals.

About Oncosure

Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, and supported by a network of 2000 partner labs nationwide, Oncosure offers comprehensive, minimally invasive screening services that cover over 200 cancer variants. Our test sets a new industry standard in speed and precision.

Visit www.evexiadiagnostics.com and www.oncosuretesting.com to learn more about how this partnership is poised to redefine standards in integrative health diagnostics.

