Dynacare Teams Up with Evexia Diagnostics to Launch Comprehensive Health Testing for Canadians

Extensive diagnostic menu now available to Canadians seeking health insights.

WASHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that demonstrates its ongoing commitment to healthcare, Dynacare, one of Canada’s leading providers of health and wellness solutions, has partnered with Evexia Diagnostics to launch an expansive new menu of health and wellness testing services. This collaboration aims to bring a broader spectrum of advanced diagnostics to healthcare providers, helping more people across the country take control of their health through accessible testing options.

This strategic development aligns with the mission of Dynacare to support healthy lives with commitment and care. The expanded offering includes a wide range of diagnostic tools designed to empower users with deeper insights into their personal wellness and help care providers make more informed decisions.

“At Dynacare, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve access to high-quality health testing,” said Jan-Michael Fitz-Henry, Director of Business Development. “This launch brings a breadth of reliable, comprehensive health assessment options to more Canadians, wherever they are in their wellness journey.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Dynacare, one of Canada’s leading reference laboratories. This collaboration significantly enhances our ability to serve our Canadian clients by providing expanded access to Dynacare’s testing and extensive network of draw centers across the country. By streamlining processes and improving operational efficiency, this partnership not only elevates the level of service we can offer but also marks a major step forward in expanding Evexia Diagnostics’ presence in the Canadian marketplace,” said Ryan L. Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer of Evexia Diagnostics.

The comprehensive diagnostic menu covers critical health areas—from routine chemistry tests to more specialized disease indicators—making it one of the most robust offerings of its kind available in the Canadian market. Through seamless digital access and expert laboratory support, Dynacare continues to bridge the gap between traditional healthcare systems and the evolving needs of modern patients and providers.

The expanded testing services are available to health practitioners nationwide, with convenient ordering and support through Evexia’s digital ecosystem.

About Dynacare:

Dynacare, a Labcorp company, is committed to being Canada’s health and wellness solutions leader. Quality care is at the heart of everything we do. We are continually developing innovative programs and services to positively impact the lives of Canadians and help healthcare providers deliver the best care possible. This includes our specialized testing, convenient home care services, and Dynacare Plus, an easy-to-use online portal where individuals can understand their lab test results and manage their health.

In addition to offering the largest and most advanced menu of diagnostic and screening tests in Canada, Dynacare supports physicians in making more confident diagnoses and clinical decisions. Dynacare Genetics and Specialty Services is shaping the future by bringing advances in medical laboratory testing and innovative services to clinicians and the healthcare industry. Through Dynacare Insurance Solutions we provide fast accurate medical evidence to the insurance industry, and we are helping improve the health and safety of employees through workplace testing and wellness programs with Dynacare Workplace.

To learn more, visit www.dynacare.ca.

About Evexia Diagnostics:

Evexia Diagnostics stands out in the clinical laboratory services landscape, catering primarily to the Functional Medicine and Integrative Medicine communities. Founded in 2007, Evexia offers a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge, affordable laboratory services. Its proprietary digital infrastructure, clinical support, practice management resources, and best-in-class Client Success Team serve the needs of more than 30,000 clinicians and their patients while delivering fast, affordable, and reliable solutions.

To learn more, visit www.evexiadiagnostics.com.

