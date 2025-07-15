iMergence Corporate Improv Certified as Women-Owned Business by WBENC and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

iMergence is certified as WBE by WBENC and WOSB by SBA iMergence CEO, Holly Mandel Top companies choosing iMergence, a women-owned business

iMergence, a leader in corporate leadership and communication training through improvisation, is proud to announce its national certification.

Improv teaches people to take the lead, trust their instincts, and back each other up—basically everything it takes to run a business.” — Holly Mandel, Founder & CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iMergence Corporate Improv , a leader in corporate leadership and communication training through improvisation, is proud to announce its national certification as both a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).Founded by Holly Mandel, iMergence blends the worlds of improvisation and business leadership development. A veteran improviser, leadership coach, Groundlings alumnae, and professor at Pace University, Holly launched iMergence to help organizations build more authentic, adaptable, and collaborative workplace cultures. Over the past decade, iMergence has partnered with Fortune 500 companies like Google, Apple, Pfizer, IBM, and PwC, helping teams strengthen communication, trust, and problem-solving skills through the power of improv "We’re excited to partner with organizations that care about doing things differently and doing them better," says Holly Mandel, CEO and Founder. “Being certified as a women-owned business now means we can officially support companies looking to meet their diversity goals—while bringing decades of our expertise, creativity, and leadership to the table — not to mention the joy and laughter!"The WBENC certification is the most widely recognized and respected certification for women-owned businesses in the U.S., and the WOSB certification through the SBA provides additional access to federal contracts and programs that support small businesses owned and operated by women.With these recognitions, iMergence joins national networks of women-owned businesses and gains expanded opportunities to collaborate with corporations and government agencies committed to supplier diversity and inclusive sourcing.These certifications also affirm iMergence’s ongoing mission: to help organizations create positive workplace cultures where people think fast, listen openly, communicate with confidence, and collaborate more effectively—because great leadership starts with how people work together, not merely the work itself.To learn more about iMergence Corporate Improv and its services, visit: www.imergenceusa.com About iMergence Corporate ImprovFounded by accomplished improviser and workplace culture expert Holly Mandel, iMergence Corporate Improv helps organizations unlock stronger collaboration, communication, and confidence through improv-based training. With clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, iMergence delivers fun, energizing custom workshops designed to create lasting change.About WBENCFounded in 1997, the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of women-owned businesses. Learn more at www.wbenc.org About the SBA WOSB CertificationThe Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) program is part of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s efforts to level the playing field for women entrepreneurs. WOSB certification allows access to targeted government contracts and supports economic growth among women-owned small businesses. Learn more at www.sba.gov/wosb

The Improv Advantage - from iMergence

