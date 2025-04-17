Holly Mandel relaunches her NYC women-owned business, iMergence Corporate Improv

iMergence CEO, Holly Mandel Corporate Improv Training Session Client List

The Groundlings Main Company alumnae Holly Mandel opened the company in 2011 as the First Female-Founded Corporate Consultancy using improvisation.

Improv teaches adaptability, active listening, and connection—skills that are more important than ever. At iMergence, we help individuals and teams unlock their potential with a ”Yes, And” Mindset.” — Holly Mandel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iMergence Corporate Improv , a leader in corporate training and professional development through improvisation, is proud to announce its official relaunch. Founded by CEO Holly Mandel, a veteran improviser, trainer, and leadership coach, iMergence enters this next chapter with a renewed vision and brand identity—building on years of proven success helping professionals unlock their communication, collaboration, and leadership potential through the power of improv.iMergence Corporate Improv provides customized workshops and training programs designed to help businesses strengthen their teams, enhance communication, and improve adaptability in the ever-changing corporate landscape. Mandel’s approach, rooted in decades of experience in improv comedy and corporate coaching, has helped professionals across industries develop confidence, creativity, and presence in high-stakes environments.iMergence has worked with an impressive roster of clients, including Pfizer, Google, PwC, American Express, Apple, and many more. These companies have turned to iMergence to help unlock innovation, build trust, and foster resilient, high-performing teams through engaging, improv-based learning experiences—a testament to the reach and impact of Mandel’s bespoke training programs.ABOUT iMERGENCE CORPORATE IMPROV:Formerly known as Improvolution Corporate, iMergence Corporate Improv is dedicated to transforming workplaces through interactive and engaging improv-based training. The company has worked with businesses of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies , offering workshops on public speaking, leadership, team building, and more.As iMergence expands its reach, Mandel continues to advocate for more inclusive, creative, and dynamic approaches to corporate development. The relaunch reflects a deepened commitment to evolving the way professionals connect, collaborate, and lead—through authenticity, humor, and flexibility.Holly Mandel is a recognized expert in company culture, with a unique ability to identify and shift the underlying patterns that impact how teams communicate, lead, and collaborate. Drawing on her decades of experience in both improvisational theater and executive coaching, Holly helps organizations move from fear-based, hierarchical environments to cultures rooted in trust, creativity, and authentic connection. Her work empowers teams to embrace adaptability, engage more openly, and foster the kind of psychological safety that drives innovation and long-term success.For more information about iMergence Corporate Improv’s offerings or to book a workshop, visit www.imergenceusa.com

iMergence Corporate Improv in ACTION!

