The PicoWay® Treatment Now Available at Permian Basin Med Spa and Aesthetics Center

MIDLAND , TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permian Basin Med Spa and Aesthetics Center is proud to announce that it now offers the revolutionary PicoWay from Candela. The PicoWaywas named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Permian Basin Med Spa and Aesthetics Center is the first clinic in Midland to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice. Meet the PicoWaylaser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.The PicoWaysystem delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out.This remarkably innovative PicoWaylaser can:-Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick,15 to 20-minute treatments, with low to no downtime.-Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.-Treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.PicoWayResolve and PicoWayResolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWaysystem. Visit Permian Basin Med Spa's website HERE to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment that addresses acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions."I am so excited to be the first in the Midland area to bring the PicoWaysystem to my patients. I have to say the Picoway is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections,” said Dr. Anna Rosinska , Medical Director at Permian Basin Med Spa. “It’s a game-changer for anyone seeking a safe, fast, and powerful solution to unwanted tattoos.”The PicoWaylaser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a broader range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in some instances, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.About Permian Basin Med Spa & Aesthetics CenterPermian Basin Med Spa & Aesthetics Center has proudly served the Midland and Odessa communities for over two decades, offering a modern and comprehensive approach to medical aesthetics. As a full-service practice, they combine the expertise of medical science with the serenity of a luxury spa, creating a unique and elevated experience for both men and women seeking beauty, wellness, and rejuvenation.What sets them apart is their unwavering commitment to creating a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere where clients can feel completely at ease. From the moment you walk through their doors, you are welcomed into a space designed to soothe the senses and promote total well-being. Their team is passionate about providing personalized care and fostering long-term relationships that support your skincare and wellness goals.

