Abrams Justice Urges Florida Drivers to Review Insurance Policies Amid Rise in Hit-and-Run Accidents

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abrams Justice, a leading South Florida personal injury law firm, is issuing an urgent advisory for drivers across the state to review their auto insurance policies amid a surge in hit-and-run accidents involving uninsured or underinsured motorists.

The firm has seen a troubling increase in cases where victims are left with severe injuries and no way to recover compensation because the at-fault driver either fled the scene or carried minimal insurance coverage.

“Florida has one of the highest rates of uninsured drivers in the nation, and hit-and-run crashes are on the rise,” said Ivan Abrams, founding partner of Abrams Justice. “Drivers need to take proactive steps to protect themselves before an accident happens.”

Recent data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shows a significant uptick in hit-and-run incidents, particularly in densely populated areas like Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Without uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage, many victims are left to cover medical expenses, lost wages, and property damage out of pocket.

Abrams Justice is urging Florida drivers to:

• Review their auto insurance policies immediately to confirm they carry UM/UIM coverage.

• Consider increasing their coverage limits to account for rising medical and repair costs.

• Report any suspected hit-and-run incidents promptly to law enforcement and seek legal counsel.

“Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage is one of the most important protections you can carry on your policy,” Abrams added. “It’s often the only safety net for families when the other driver fails to take responsibility.”

The firm also calls for greater public awareness about this issue and stronger enforcement efforts to hold hit-and-run offenders accountable.

Abrams Justice remains steadfast in its mission to advocate for accident victims and educate the public on steps they can take to safeguard their rights before and after a crash.

About Abrams Justice

Abrams Justice is a South Florida law firm dedicated to catastrophic personal injury, cases and breach of contract litigation. The firm led by partners Isabel and Ivan Abrams is committed to transparency, approachability, and standing up for the underserved—redefining what it means to advocate with both compassion and force in the courtroom.

