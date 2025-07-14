Florida’s Newest Bioluminescence Kayak Tour Launches Near Cocoa Beach

BK Adventure guests kayaking through glowing bioluminescent waters near Cocoa Beach Bioluminescent waters glowing under a starry sky in Florida

Now Available Every Weekend as Part of BK Adventure’s 10th Anniversary Celebration — Just 50 Minutes from Orlando and Ideal for Cruise Port Excursions

The Banana River at Kelly Park lights up like magic in the summer...” “We wanted to create something thrilling, off the beaten path, and perfect for locals, tourists, and families with kids 8 and up.” — Samantha Smith, General Manager of BK Adventure

COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BK Adventure , Florida’s #1-rated bioluminescent tour company, has officially launched its newest glow-in-the-dark experience: the Bioluminescence Kayak Tour at Kelly Park East. After a successful July 4th debut, the tour is now open every Friday and Saturday night, offering guests the chance to paddle through Florida’s brightest glowing waters this summer.Just 50 minutes from Orlando and minutes from Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral, this tour is perfect for big families, cruise port travelers, and adventurous groups seeking something truly unique. Guests will explore a peaceful and less-traveled stretch of the Banana River, where dinoflagellates — microscopic plankton — create spectacular underwater light shows with every paddle stroke.Tour Highlights:* Glow-in-the-dark kayaking during peak bioluminescence season* Family-friendly tandem kayaks, great for kids 8+* Scenic, off-the-beaten-path route in the Banana River Lagoon* Just 50 minutes from Orlando — close to Cocoa Beach* Ideal shore excursion for cruise guests at Cape Canaveral* Best visibility on new moon nights , running through SeptemberFlorida’s bioluminescence season runs from May to October, with July, August, and early September offering some of the brightest displays of the year. Guests are encouraged to book early, especially around the new moon when the glow is strongest.🎟️ Now booking at: https://www.bkadventure.com/package/bioluminescence-tour-cocoa-beach/ About BK AdventureBK Adventure is Florida’s premier bioluminescent tour company, offering eco-friendly kayaking and family rafting tours across the Space Coast. With launch sites near Titusville and Cocoa Beach, BK Adventure is known for its commitment to sustainability, wildlife protection, and unforgettable outdoor experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.