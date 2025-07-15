Camargo Hunt Launches New Website with Hosting and Technical Support from webFEAT complete

Members of Camargo Hunt gather before a ride through the Indian Hill countryside. webFEAT Complete's Logo – Supporting local nonprofits with digital infrastructure and website hosting.

webFEAT Complete donates hosting and tech support to launch Camargo Hunt’s new site, supporting local heritage and community ties.

We’re honored to support Camargo Hunt with the behind-the-scenes technology that keeps their new site live and accessible.” — Michelle Selnick

THE VILLAGE OF INDIAN HILL, CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- webFEAT complete , a Cincinnati-based digital agency with over 26 years of experience in website hosting, digital marketing, and technical support, is proud to support Camargo Hunt, a historic nonprofit based in Indian Hill, by providing free website hosting and technical assistance for the launch of its new website at www.camargohunt.com Founded in 1925, Camargo Hunt is dedicated to preserving the traditions of foxhunting in the Ohio Valley. The organization promotes horsemanship, land conservation, and community fellowship. Its long-standing presence in Indian Hill is a cherished part of the area's cultural and equestrian heritage.The newly relaunched website reflects the organization’s historic charm and provides members and visitors with access to information about events, membership, and Camargo Hunt’s rich legacy.The site’s design and content were led by board member Molly Moran, who worked to craft a look and message true to the organization’s roots. Deb Plettner, Treasurer of Camargo Hunt, coordinated the project and ensured its smooth development and deployment.webFEAT Complete’s role focused on the technical aspects of launching the site, ensuring functionality, security, and stability, as well as donating the ongoing hosting services as part of its continued support for local nonprofits.“We’re honored to support Camargo Hunt with the behind-the-scenes technology that keeps their new site live and accessible,” said Michelle Selnick , CEO of webFEAT complete. “Organizations like this are the heart of our community, and we’re proud to do our part in preserving their legacy.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.