WWII Veterans Honor Event Draws Over 200 Attendees at Woodward Field

Restored Aircraft Flights and Patriotic Tributes Mark a Powerful Day of Remembrance

CAMDEN, SC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, June 7, 2025, the WWII Veterans Honor Event at Woodward Field brought together over 200 guests for a moving tribute to America’s Greatest Generation. Hosted by Col. Rick Mantei and his wife Lisa Mantei through the Mantei Charitable Fund, the event honored ten surviving World War II veterans in an unforgettable celebration of service, sacrifice, and legacy.The veterans were recognized during a heartfelt ceremony featuring speeches by Congressman Joe Wilson and Col. Rick Mantei, both of whom reflected on the enduring courage of the men and women who served during WWII. One of the event’s most powerful moments came when veterans were invited to fly in restored WWII-era aircraft, a tribute that offered both honor and nostalgia.“This event was about more than remembrance—it was about gratitude,” said Col. Rick Mantei. “Seeing these heroes back in the skies where they once served was deeply meaningful for everyone present.”The event was made possible by the generosity of the Mantei Charitable Fund, which supports veteran outreach, youth development, and community service initiatives. Rick and Lisa Mantei expressed their appreciation for the community’s turnout and confirmed their commitment to continuing this important tradition.“We’re already looking forward to next year’s gathering,” added Lisa Mantei. “It’s our mission to ensure that these stories—and these heroes—are never forgotten.”To learn more about Rick and Lisa Mantei’s ongoing philanthropic efforts, visit: www.manteicharitablefund.com

Col. Thomas G. Storey Speaks at Veterans Honor Event

