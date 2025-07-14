Roots REIT Posts Strong Q2 Results as Renters’ Earnings Top $1M+ in Just Four Years

Roots Investment Community

Real Estate Investment Platform Continues to Expand Workforce Housing Platform Through Strong Acquisition Cycle and Nationwide Roll-Out

In just four years, we have proven to our investors and even more importantly–our renters–that profit and purpose can go hand-in-hand.” — Roots CEO and co-founder Daniel Dorfman

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roots , the real estate investment platform redefining workforce housing, has announced its second-quarter results—highlighted by a strong acquisition cycle and milestone renter earnings. In Q2, Roots welcomed over 2,100 new investors, raised over $8.4M, and added 65 new doors to its expanding portfolio. Roots continues to be a viable opportunity for both its investors and renters alike. Since launching in July 2021, Roots renters have collectively saved and invested over $1M+, demonstrating a scalable model of shared success, sustainable growth, and a more equitable future in housing.“In just four years, we have proven to our investors and even more importantly–our renters–that profit and purpose can go hand-in-hand,” said Roots CEO and co-founder Daniel Dorfman. “We’re earning strong returns, growing in new markets and all while remaining committed to ensuring that our renters have safe affordable housing and a way to invest in real estate and build their savings.”Roots transforms the often-adversarial tenant-landlord dynamic by turning renters into partners. Through its innovative renter wealth builder reward program, Live in it Like You Own it, renters can earn quarterly rewards simply by paying rent on time, caring for their homes, and being good neighbors. These rewards can be invested into the Roots REIT, enabling renters to build equity in both the home they rent and the broader Roots portfolio.Renters who participate in the Live in it Like You Own itprogram can grow as much as $7,500+ in wealth over five years—all while enjoying greater housing stability, accessing financial education tools and being part of a growing community of investors across the country.“Our renter wealth builder reward program fosters stronger partnerships with renters, driving higher retention and more predictable cash flow”, said Dorfman, “We target 12–15% annual returns and distribute 90% of our profits to investors quarterly.”With nearly half of all U.S. renter households spending more than 30% of their income on rent—and the average renter holding less than $600 in savings—Roots is on a mission to change the equation. Roots is creating a path to financial stability for the 21 million households caught in the rent burden trap.For as little as $100, anyone, including Roots renters, can invest in the Roots REIT.Roots invests in quality housing for America’s working class—a segment that continues to grow as homeownership becomes increasingly out of reach for many. According to Dorfman, this group represents the largest share of renters in the U.S., and the demand is only strengthening.Roots plans to continue expanding in Atlanta and into new markets this year to grow its robust portfolio of affordable workforce housing properties. Since its founding in July 2021, Roots has grown its Net Asset Value to more than $76 million, powered by 16,584 investors from across the country.About RootsRoots is an Atlanta-based, commercially motivated and community-inspiredreal estate fund dedicated to providing opportunities for renters to build wealth while they rent. Through innovative programs and initiatives, Roots aims to bridge the wealth gap by providing an investment pathway for its renters. Its “Live in it Like You Own it” renter wealth builder reward program is a partnership with its renters to take care of their properties in exchange for rewards and bonuses.Since its founding in July 2021, the total Net Asset Value of the Roots’ workforce housing REIT has grown to more than $76M from 16,584 investors. Renters have saved and invested more than $1M+. The fund targets annual returns of 12-15%. The Atlanta Business Chronicle named Roots co-founder Daniel Dorfman among its 2025 class of 40 Under 40, and Roots a 2024 Pacesetter. Roots has landed on Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Best Places to Work list for 2024 and 2025. Roots aims to expand real estate investment opportunities to one million renting families by 2028.Potential renters can view available properties at www.rentwithroots.com This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein. Only the offering circular and related subscription agreement makes such an offer. Information contained herein, although believed accurate and compiled from credible sources, is not guaranteed. There can be no assurance the business objectives of the Company will be achieved. Investors may lose all or part of their investment and distributions with respect to such investment are not guaranteed. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. An Investor’s, as well as a Renter’s, ability to invest is subject to the investor suitability standards set forth in the offering circular.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.