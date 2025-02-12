FreeRent ATL Grants 25 Hardworking Families Rental Assistance and a Pathway to Financial Stability

Dominique and Jedidia Wilkins on a mission to keep more Atlantans housed

FreeRent ATL More Than Triples its 2024 Impact, Paving the Way for National Expansion Starting with Los Angeles This Spring

FreeRent provides families with hope and relief so they can stabilize and start building wealth that will give them a cushion in the future” — NBA legend and former Atlanta Hawk Dominique Wilkins

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The competition was stiff, but a handful of hardworking families stood out. When FreeRent put out the call, an overwhelming 2,500 applied and 25 made the cut to receive a 2025 FreeRent ATL grant that provides rental assistance and wraparound services – more than tripling the seven recipients FreeRent served in 2024. And of the 25 receiving assistance, 11 hardworking families going through debilitating illnesses, deaths of loved ones, divorce and being displaced by Hurricane Helene, will receive a full year’s rent to help them get back on their financial feet.“The Atlanta community showed up to support FreeRent in the form of financial donations, wraparound services and votes,” said NBA legend and former Atlanta Hawk Dominique Wilkins who, along with his wife Jedidia, co-chair the FreeRent campaign. “FreeRent provides families with hope and relief so they can stabilize and start building wealth that will give them a cushion in the future”The Wilkins have helped raise more than $500,000 to close the gap on housing insecurity in Atlanta, where the average renting family has less than $650 in savings. Since launching in 2021, FreeRent has served 245 individuals across 78 families. And due to its success here in Atlanta, FreeRent will launch in Los Angeles this spring to help provide relief for up to 50 families after devastating wildfires destroyed more than 12,000 homes, businesses, schools and other structures and forced more than 100,000 people from their homes.About FreeRentFreeRent’s programs began in Atlanta in 2021 as part of the founding of Roots, an affordable workforce housing REIT. Its purpose is to provide rental assistance to residents in need, helping families stay in their homes. In 2023, the program expanded with the launch of the FreeRent ATL grant to assist families across Atlanta. The program has supported 245 individuals across 78 families with rental assistance and wraparound services to date. In 2024, thanks to this growth, FreeRent became an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit to advance its vision of building long-term financial stability for renting families. FreeRent is expanding nationwide in 2025, starting in Los Angeles with the FreeRent LA grant program.

