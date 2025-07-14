Mangrove Property Insurance CEO Steve Weinstein to Speak at Florida Insurance Council Summer Symposium

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance. Mangrove's P&C solutions are tailored to Florida's unique market.

Panel to Discuss the Critical Partnership Between Bermuda, Global Reinsurers and the Florida Insurance Market

We’re building Mangrove on a foundation of partnerships, and none are more important to us than our partnerships with global reinsurers, in the Bermuda market and worldwide. ” — Stephen Weinstein

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangrove Property Insurance Company (Mangrove) announced that Stephen Weinstein, its Founder and CEO, will be speaking at the Florida Insurance Council Summer Symposium , being held July 30 – August 1, in Fort Lauderdale, FL.Weinstein will moderate and participate in the discussion “The Florida-Bermuda Triangle: How Innovation, Effective Regulation, and Long-Term Partnerships Support the World’s Peak Risk Market.”Joining the discussion will be:• George Petropoulos, Deputy Director, Supervision of the Bermuda Monetary Authority, and• John Huff, President and CEO of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers, and past President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and Director of the Missouri Department of Insurance.“We’re building Mangrove on a foundation of partnerships, and none are more important to us than our partnerships with global reinsurers, in the Bermuda market and worldwide. Fit-for-purpose regulatory oversight is also critical to support market functions, consumer protection, and actionable innovation. I’m honored to participate with George and John, market leaders and representatives of this critical stakeholder ‘triangle’ which ultimately serves Florida’s homeowners,” Weinstein said.FIC is the premier advocate for insurer groups and insurance companies when it comes to policy and regulation in the state of Florida. FIC’s Summer Symposium is broadly attended by leaders from domestic and national insurers, regulators, reinsurers, and other market participants.For more information about the FIC Summer Symposium, and to register, visit FIC 2025 SUMMER SYMPOSIUM – Florida Insurance Council.ABOUT MANGROVE: St. Petersburg, Florida-based Mangrove Property Insurance was launched in January 2025 to offer admitted homeowners’ insurance in Florida. Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term capacity tailored to Florida’s unique market. Rated “A, Exceptional,” by Demotech, Inc., Mangrove will soon begin writing new homeowners coverage on a voluntary basis throughout Florida. For more information about Mangrove, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.com

