'Overcoming': Kin + Dignity® Magazine’s Latest Issue Draws Strength from Alabama’s Black History

As a breast cancer survivor, I wanted this issue to speak directly to the hearts of people who are broken and weary” — Founding Editor Jaquetta Bazier

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years of going radio silent, due to its founder’s breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, Kin + Dignity® Magazine delivers a timely message of hope and fortitude through its June 2025 issue, Overcoming.”

Gracing the cover is the breathtaking stained-glass window from the historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, AL, gifted to the church after the bombing in 1963. “Black Alabamians have a legacy of resilience, so I chose the photo of the stained-glass mosaic as it directly ties into Overcoming’s subtitle, “Reflecting Light Through Broken Glass, Piece By Peace,” said Founding Editor Jaquetta Bazier, a Montgomery, AL native. “Although the artwork carries several interpretations, I see the left hand pressing out darkness and the right hand receiving light. The rainbow represents God's promises, particularly the promise of the end of a storm.”

More than a magazine, this edition is a movement — and its cultural significance has earned it a place in the permanent records of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. “It's such an honor!” says Jaquetta. In a time when many are carrying invisible burdens, Kin + Dignity® shines a much-needed light on the unbreakable spirit of individuals and communities rising above adversity. Through beautifully curated photography, licensed historical imagery, and intimate storytelling, this edition uplifts readers with messages of resilience, healing, and power. Each page affirms the truth: we are not alone, and we were built to overcome.

Overcoming includes:

• A hymn to the Selma to Montgomery marches to commemorate its 60th anniversary with licensed archival images that chronicle the historic strength of the Black community, giving visual weight and context to today’s ongoing struggles and victories.

• Profiles of everyday overcomers—individuals hailing from neighboring states of Georgia and South Carolina, who’ve triumphed over personal and societal challenges with grace and grit.

• Encouraging reflections and spiritual insights to help readers recharge and refocus in stressful times.

With ever-growing readership and a community-centered mission, Kin + Dignity® Magazine has quickly become a trusted voice for those seeking faith-driven encouragement and cultural affirmation. Its commitment to preserving Southern Black culture while fostering personal growth is what sets it apart—and why this issue’s recognition is so deeply meaningful.

“As a breast cancer survivor, I wanted this issue to speak directly to the hearts of people who are broken and weary,” Jaquetta says. “Whether you’re fighting battles no one sees, or simply trying to stay encouraged in your day-to-day, Overcoming is your reminder that the story doesn’t end here.”

Overcoming: Reflecting Light Through Broken Glass, Piece by Peace, is available at https://www.kinanddignity.com/shop/p/overcoming.

About Kin + Dignity® Magazine:

KIN + DIGNITY® Magazine is an independent literary publication exploring the Black South through a small town and rural lens. Founded in 2019 by a rural Alabama native, KIN + DIGNITY serves as an ode to Black Southern heritage and a reclamation of our homeland -- the South. Through powerful narratives, poetry, and art, we honor the unpaved roads that define our culture and inspire our future.

For interviews, review copies, or media inquiries, contact:

Kin + Dignity® Magazine at info@kinanddignity.com or 855-615-1385, option 2.

Follow Kin + Dignity®:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Kin + Dignity® Magazine is a regional publication and trademark of J Bazier Enterprises, LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.