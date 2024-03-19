Velocity Micro named one of the best gaming laptops of 2024
CBS Essentials rates the Velocity Micro Raptor S77 “Most customizable gaming laptop”
Since founding the company, we’ve won over 75 awards from all over the industry press, mostly for the precision build quality and overall performance of our desktops,”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velocity Micro, the premier builder of award-winning enthusiast desktops, laptops, and high-performance computing solutions announces that their Raptor S77 has been named as one of the five best gaming laptops for 2024. According to CBS Essentials, the Velocity Micro Raptor S77 is this year’s most customizable gaming laptop.
Explaining their choice, the reviewers at CBS Essentials praised the fact that customers can fully customize almost every aspect of the Raptor S77 to suit their needs. They were also highly impressed with the overall performance and build quality of this laptop.
“Since founding the company, we’ve won over 75 awards from all over the industry press, mostly for the precision build quality and overall performance of our desktops,“ said Randy Copeland, President and CEO of Velocity Micro. “We’re incredibly proud to see one of our laptops now getting notoriety as well. It’s just further evidence of our mission to create the best possible computers for enthusiast users.”
Since its beginnings in 1992, when founder Randy Copeland started building custom computer systems on his kitchen table in Richmond, Virginia, Velocity Micro has become the premier name in custom-built, high-performance computer products in North America. They offer an extensive range of gaming, home and office PCs and laptops, notebooks, professional workstations, servers, and other computing solutions. Each product is custom built by hand to suit the customer’s unique needs. For further information, visit https://www.velocitymicro.com. To read the full article on CBS Essentials, visit https://www.cbsnews.com/essentials/best-gaming-laptops/.
