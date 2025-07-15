GeGe Studio Launches AI-Powered Platform for Creating Songs with Custom Vocal Styles

A new generative platform democratizes music creation by turning user-written lyrics into AI-generated vocals in recognizable pop styles.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeGe Studio , an AI-driven music creation platform, today announced the launch of its new tool that enables users to generate radio-quality songs using only their written lyrics and a selected vocal style. Designed for songwriters, producers, and content creators, the platform delivers studio-grade tracks in just seconds — no microphone or vocal skills required.Using an advanced transformer-based neural network, GeGe Studio reproduces emotional nuance, phrasing, and tonal characteristics associated with a wide range of mainstream vocal styles. Users can simply input lyrics, choose from a library of artist-inspired tones, and instantly generate a professionally mixed audio preview.“Our mission is to make high-quality music creation truly accessible,” said the GeGe Studio team. “We’re not replacing artists — we’re empowering creators with a new form of expression, where ideas can come to life instantly.”Key Features:AI Vocal Stylization Engine: Captures expressive traits found in popular vocal performances, including tone, delivery, and rhythmOne-Click Song Generation: Instantly transform raw lyrics into 3-minute, radio-quality songsCreative Templates: Offers stylistic presets inspired by well-known musical figures and genresEthical Revenue Model: GeGe Studio shares 50% of revenue from each stylistic preset with associated rights holders or artists, and remains open to collaboration or takedown requestsDemocratizing Music CreationBy eliminating the need for recording studios, vocal talent, or editing expertise, GeGe Studio drastically lowers the barrier to entry for emerging artists. Whether you’re a bedroom songwriter or a content creator in need of custom music, the platform makes it easier than ever to bring songs to life.A live demo featuring a vocal style inspired by modern hip-hop artists can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/hqoVZKwyh3I?si=AFEZ8mYH4FYX-Umo About GeGe StudioGeGe Studio is an AI music company reimagining the future of music creation. By blending cutting-edge voice synthesis and user creativity, GeGe empowers anyone to turn ideas into full-length songs — quickly, affordably, and with professional sound quality.

