Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Alexander Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lodi Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures York Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Jacksonville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Butler Fairfield Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Clermont Wayne Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Cuyahoga City of Cleveland - Ridge Road Transfer Station

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Cleveland

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Cleveland Department of Public Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Apex Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pinnacle Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Orange Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Franklin City of Grandview Heights

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Fulton Fulton County Health Department

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Gallia Green Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Hamilton Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Alliance Academy of Cincinnati

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Highland New Market Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lorain City of Avon Lake

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit City Of Avon Lake Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Sylvania Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Waterville Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Madison County Emergency Medical District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Sterling Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Mahoning Stambaugh Charter Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning County Educational Service Center DBA Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Crawford-Marion Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Pathway School of Discovery

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Gem City Career Prep High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ottawa Harris-Elmore Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Pike Beaver Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Community Improvement Corporation of Pike County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Portage Windham Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Rootstown Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ross South Central Ohio Job and Family Services

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky York Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Harrison Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Stark Paris Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Summit City of Barberton

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Metro Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Warren Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Union Memorial Hospital of Union County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Vinton Clinton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Warren Clearcreek Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Washington Watertown Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Lower Salem

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wayne Wayne County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wood Otsego Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR



